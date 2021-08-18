Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming October 2021 opening of Crunch Mechanicsburg, a $4 million, 28,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in the West Shore region of Pennsylvania. Crunch Mechanicsburg will be located at 5850 Carlisle Pike, in the Hampden Commons Shopping Center next to Ollies and Home Depot.

Prospective members can now visit https://bit.ly/MechanicsburgCrunch500 or call (717)-620-4642 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $10.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Mechanicsburg will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, the HIITZONE, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, 3D-body scanners, saunas, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, Infrared wellness pods, an outdoor functional training area, Kids Crunch, and more. Crunch Mechanicsburg is owned by fitness industry veteran Chad Smith.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to the West Shore," said owner Chad Smith. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.7 million members with over 380 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

