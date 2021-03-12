Cruising to Return to The Bahamas on Crystal Cruises Beginning July 2021

Crystal Cruises will offer close-to-home escapes for travelers seeking a cruise vacation with visits to islands throughout The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas and MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviatio, in partnership with Crystal Cruises, announced that the cruise line will restart service from The Bahamas this summer. The destination is excited to welcome Crystal Serenity back to its shores, and thrilled that voyages will provide Bahamas Escapes cruises from Nassau and Bimini, visiting islands including Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.

"Crystal will also offer 16 seven-night voyages round-trip from Bimini beginning July 4, 2021."

For the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on The Bahamas' vital tourism sector, and the shutdown of the cruise industry has been felt greatly. The return of Crystal Serenity is exceptionally positive news that will benefit many tourism-dependent businesses on multiple islands, from straw market artisans, to shops and restaurants, excursion and tour operators, taxi drivers and more.

"The Bahamas is ready and delighted to welcome cruise visitors back to the islands and to partner with Crystal Cruises in the effort to restore and help re-activate our tourism industry and protect jobs and businesses," said Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar. "Crystal Cruises will go on record as the only cruise line offering Bahamas-only voyages that highlight the signature features and experiences travelers can find here in our islands, and the support that these cruises will bring to multiple communities within the country will be tremendous. Guests will find ample room to roam and a warm welcome from the people of this unique destination."

All guests will experience the highest standards of health and safety practices throughout every aspect of their vacation, thanks to the combination of Crystal Cruises' extensive Crystal Clean+ 4.0 protocols and the Bahamas Clean & Pristine Certification program. There is great confidence in the ability to offer travelers a safe and warm welcome to The Islands of The Bahamas.

Full details related to testing and entry requirements, including Bahamas Health Visa application and more can be found on Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation appreciates and values the partnership with Crystal Cruises during this unprecedented time and looks forward to continued collaboration and the successful restart of cruising in The Bahamas.

