24.11.2020 13:11:00

Cruise.com Announces Its Spectacular Black Friday Sale

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise.com, one of the Internet's largest cruise sellers, announced today that it will be launching its biggest Cruise Sale of the Year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The sale, scheduled to begin at 9AM on Friday, November 27th, will include exclusive opportunities on many cruise lines to destinations worldwide.

The sale will run through December 1 and will feature exclusive rates, up to $1,600 in savings, Free Onboard Spending, Free Gratuities, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi, Reduced Deposits and more. From the smallest exploration, river and luxury ships to the largest cruise lines in the world that this sale will offer, many will be exclusive deals. "These are by far the best deals of the year! For anyone planning to book a cruise now is the best time to do so," said Anthony Hamawy, President of Cruise.com.

Book your cruise to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, South America and other destinations worldwide. Exceptional deals are being offered on Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Azamara Cruises, Windstar Cruises, and many other cruise lines as well. These deals can be booked online at www.cruise.com or by calling one of Cruise.com's experienced cruise consultants at 866-401-0895.

Established in 1998, Cruise.com has become one of the Internet's largest cruise specialists. Cruise.com has been named Travel Agency of the Year and has won top awards with every major cruise line. In addition to cruises, Cruise.com's full-service team offers a wide menu of other services including a variety of land packages, tours and shore excursions. Cruise.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cruisecom-announces-its-spectacular-black-friday-sale-301179334.html

SOURCE Cruise.com

