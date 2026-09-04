Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’396 0.0%  SPI 20’206 -0.1%  Dow 53’388 -0.6%  DAX 26’046 0.2%  Euro 0.9407 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’393 0.2%  Gold 4’430 -1.0%  Bitcoin 64’575 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8100 0.3%  Öl 96.2 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Morgan Stanley traut Amazon-Aktie bis zu 500 US-Dollar zu
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gewinnwarnung von Lululemon lässt auch adidas und PUMA schwächeln
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
04.09.2026 20:37:42

Crude Oil Ticks Lower Amid Pause In U.S.-Iran Attacks, Vance's Remarks On U.S.-Iran War

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have moved lower on Friday, marginally reversing the gains from the two previous sessions as both the U.S. and Iran refrained from any military attacks. In addition, gulf tension eased following the remarks from U.S. Vice President JD Vance that major combat operations against Iran have ended.

WTI Crude Oil for October month delivery was last seen trading down by $0.15 (or 0.16%) at $91.15 per barrel.

Recently, the U.S. Treasury Department announced stringent economic sanctions against Iran targeting vital financial lifelines holding its economy.

The move was seen as a strategic shift by the U.S. to compel Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by employing measures to squeeze its economy, and hence, investors were relieved of any immediate war-threat in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, in a sudden reversal of events, U.S. forces hit Iran's launchers in Larak Island to prevent them from re-laying mines across the Strait of Hormuz following which Iran targeted two U.S. bases in Jordan.

Again, angered by this, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a second wave of attacks in Iran's southwestern province.

In retaliation, Iran targeted U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Erbil province of Iraq.

Yesterday, while stating that though U.S. forces are ready to hit Iran anytime if required, Trump stressed that the renewed attacks could be short-lived.

Later yesterday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that the conflict with Iran is not a war, since there are no active shootings.

Claiming that U.S. forces have already destroyed major nuclear installations in Iran through its prior military operations conducted in 2025 (Operation Midnight Hammer) and this year (Operation Epic Fury), Vance remarked that major combat operations on Iran have now ended. However, Vance refused to give any timeline on when the crisis would end.

Remarking that as long as Iran shoots ships transiting the strait the U.S. attacks would continue, Vance acknowledged that there are a lot of tools in the president's toolkit to pressure Iran by "doing a lot of things" to halt their strikes on vessels.

Vance stated that besides the intent to halt Iran's nuclear programs, the U.S. administration is also focused on making energy prices affordable for Americans.

Last Friday, Trump announced a deal with Venezuela to control its proven oil reserves. Calling the deal an amazing testament to smart foreign policy, Vance stated that the U.S. is pursuing a deal to establish an effective 65-billion-barrel oil reserve, aided by American companies.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average price of gasoline is around $4.1474 per gallon today.

With the U.S. set to face the mid-term elections in November, rising gasoline prices are frustrating American households and could impact the results.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are set to visit Russia and Ukraine over this weekend to push for the resumption of peace talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked of a chance to end the war in Ukraine through a peace agreement.

Trump stated that nearly 18 million barrels of oil crossed under American protection on Tuesday after the U.S. effectively reopened the Strait of Hormuz. However, data from tracking agencies show that the shipping traffic continues to hover in single digits across the strait.

Citing Kpler, Reuters reported that four commodity vessels transited the waterway yesterday, down from nine-a-day earlier and well-below the 10-day average tally of about 15.

Through the alternate Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, 22 commodity vessels crossed on Thursday, down from 31 the day before and below the 10-day average tally of 24.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 99.16, up by 0.20 (or 0.20%) today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS Snowflake explodiert nach KI-Zahlen: Beginnt jetzt die nächste große Rallye?
17:20 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology
08:48 SMI-Anleger noch zurückhaltend
07:00 Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall
06:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ende der Korrektur?
03.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO N.V.
03.09.26 Die Zukunft des Bezahlens: Digitale Transaktionen auf dem Vormarsch
03.09.26 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’996.14 19.19 SJYB2U
Short 15’286.85 13.84 S7BCRU
Short 15’849.12 8.94 SQRBDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’395.94 04.09.2026 17:31:48
Long 13’795.87 19.72 S1BOXU
Long 13’486.87 13.84 STBJYU
Long 12’909.65 8.91 SRDBIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
US-Portfolio der UBS: Milliarden-Zukäufe bei Apple und Microsoft, eigene Aktien aufgestockt
Bitcoin über 81'000 US-Dollar: Kryptowährung setzt Höhenflug fort
NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht - auf diese Aktien setzt der KI-Gigant
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie fester: Elliott plant offenbar Einstieg
KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht an: Swiss-Flug mit Notlandung wegen medizinischem Zwischenfall
Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne - Ölpreise recht stabil
NVIDIA-Aktie im Aufwind: Milliarden-Übernahme von Hugging Face wird offiziell

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 36/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 36/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.