|
28.05.2026 20:30:15
Crude Oil Pulls Back Well Off Early Highs After Overnight Spike
(RTTNews) - Crude oil futures skyrocketed overnight but have shown a significant pullback over the course of the trading day on Thursday.
After surging as much as $3.84 or 4.3 percent to a high of $92.52 a barrel, crude for July delivery was seen trading up by $0.32 or 0.4 percent at $89 a barrel.
The pullback by oil prices came after a report from Axios said U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding.
Citing two U.S. officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts, Axios indicated the MOU would extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
Axios noted President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval, with a U.S. official saying he wants a couple of days to think about the deal.
The price of crude oil spiked overnight after reports the U.S. launched another round of "self-defense strikes" in southern Iran, leading Tehran to retaliate by purportedly targeting a U.S. air base.
Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal
Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.Weiterlesen!
Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Wall Stret uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.