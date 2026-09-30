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30.09.2026 20:45:24

Crude Oil Prices Regaining Ground After Yesterday's Significant Downturn

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday, regaining ground following the substantial downturn seen over the course of the previous session.

After plummeting $3.22 or 3.5 percent to $89.38 a barrel on Tuesday amid indications crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports are recovering from an attack on a key pipeline, crude for November delivery is jumping $1.02 or 1.1 percent to $90.40 a barrel.

The price of crude oil surged as much as 2.9 percent to a high of $91.96 a barrel earlier in the day but has given back ground since then.

The rebound in the price of crude oil early in the day came reflected amid lingering uncertainty about the U.S. and Iran reaching a deal to end their prolonged conflict.

A report from Axios citing three sources familiar with the talks said efforts by Qatari mediators to broker a diplomatic breakthrough between the U.S. and Iran have made little progress.

"It is stuck," one of the sources told Axios. "The Iranians are asking for things the U.S. can't accept. And the U.S. thinks it is winning so there is no need for compromise."

Oil prices also climbed after President Donald Trump denied an Axios report that he was willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release frozen funds in return for concrete steps to pare back its nuclear program.

However, the price of oil has given back ground following the release of a report from the Energy Information Administration unexpectedly showing a modest increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended September 25th.

The report said crude oil inventories crept up by 0.9 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.0 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to edge down by 0.3 million barrels.

At 427.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 2 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

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Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie

Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.

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KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’457.84 19.32 STB4NU
Short 14’725.75 13.98 SY7BHU
Short 15’287.02 8.92 SNB3YU
SMI-Kurs: 13’830.34 30.09.2026 17:31:40
Long 13’294.90 19.46 S1BR8U
Long 12’996.45 13.77 SDFBZU
Long 12’446.78 8.98 SATBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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