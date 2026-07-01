Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’114 -0.6%  SPI 19’918 -0.5%  Dow 52’336 0.0%  DAX 25’040 0.2%  Euro 0.9209 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’283 -0.7%  Gold 4’059 1.3%  Bitcoin 48’726 2.9%  Dollar 0.8094 0.2%  Öl 71.4 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850SpaceX156888148Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Juni 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Darum legt der Franken zu Dollar und Euro zu
Vaudoise-Aktie: Versicherer schliesst Procimmo-Übernahme ab und will Minderheitsaktionäre auskaufen
HBM Healthcare-Aktie:Beteiligungsgesellschaft kündigt starkes Quartalsergebnis an
Sony-Aktie: Playstation verabschiedet sich von Spiele-Discs
Suche...
01.07.2026 20:32:50

Crude Oil Plunges Amid Rising Traffic Across Strait Of Hormuz, Ongoing U.S.-Iran Indirect Talks

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's sharp losses, crude oil prices have plummeted on Wednesday amid gradual recovery in tanker traffic across the Strait of Hormuz while indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in an effort to reduce Middle East tensions gain pace.

WTI Crude Oil for August month delivery was last seen trading down by $1.12 (or 1.61%) at $68.38 per barrel.

Nearly after 124 days since the conflict in the Middle East between the U.S.-Israel versus Iranian forces erupted, on June 17, the U.S. and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding to halt the attacks immediately for a 60-day period.

Both nations agreed to discuss during this interval all contentious issues which caused the war and arrive at a resolution.

The indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran went on today in Doha, Qatar.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the negotiations as "very good" and added that the denuclearization of Iran is moving along very well.

Further, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump held multiple conversations with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine about resuming the war with Iran but reportedly Trump has opted to give diplomacy a full chance.

Trump is willing to extend the 60-day truce, if needed, for discussing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

With signs of near-term conflict vanishing, supply concerns diminished, weighing on crude oil prices today.

U.S. representatives in Doha, Qatar discussed with Qatari mediators on implementing the interim MoU.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met U.S. envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to take forward the peace talks with Iran and work for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and later met a Pakistani representative in a trilateral meeting.

The Strait of Hormuz which was closed by Iran after the beginning of the war was reopened by the Iranian administration following the signing of MoU.

On its part, the U.S. lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports and permitted Iran to export its crude oil, petrol, and petroleum products.

Shipping traffic has now regained pace, and one after another, the stranded ships are heading to their respective destinations.

However, vessel movements slowed down last week after the U.S. and Iran traded attacks following two separate incidents of projectile hits on two ships transiting the strait but after U.S. and Iran reconciled to halt the strikes, traffic resumed.

Al Jazeera reported after reviewing maritime data that 21 ships including oil tankers have used the Omanian territorial waters.

On the inventory front, data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 6,072,000 barrels for the week ending June 26 following a draw of 765,000 barrels in the previous week.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, for the week ending June 26, crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by 3,775,000 barrels. At the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub, inventories rose by 709,000 barrels. This is the first increase after nine consecutive weeks of decline.

For the same period, gasoline inventories decreased by 2,333,000 barrels, distillate inventories (which include diesel and heating oil) increased by 2,500,000 barrels in the week to 108,600 barrels, and heating oil inventories decreased by 310,000 barrels.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are planning to increase their output targets by about 188,000 barrels per day from August. The cartel which is set to meet on Sunday did not officially confirm or deny the report.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo

Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ GE Aerospace
✅ ABB

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Assicurazioni Generali
❌ Diamond Back Energy
❌ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:58 SMI krönt freundliches Halbjahr mit neuem Rekordhoch
08:58 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy und SMA Solar gesucht
07:00 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch
05:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder an der 25‘000er-Marke
30.06.26 Rheinmetall: Aktienrückgang nach verlorenem Marineauftrag belastet Kursentwicklung
30.06.26 Julius Bär: 14.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’654.21 19.71 SNHBVU
Short 14’962.80 13.78 S3PBUU
Short 15’539.73 8.79 SQZB4U
SMI-Kurs: 14’114.00 01.07.2026 17:30:08
Long 13’472.59 19.18 S1BXZU
Long 13’192.21 13.92 S1BR8U
Long 12’623.10 8.98 SK2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
2. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Chartsignal beim Gold: Was das drohende Todeskreuz für den Goldpreis bedeutet
Partners Group investiert in Flugzeugleasing-Portfolio und Zugleasing-Plattform - Aktie fester
SpaceX-Aktie im Fokus: Wann die ersten Lockup-Fristen auslaufen und warum das wichtig ist
Panik an der Börse genutzt: Papperger kontert Fregatten-Ausfall bei der Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Millionen-Deal
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie unter Druck nach strategischer Neuausrichtung von Comcast
Nach dem SpaceX-Hype: Lime startet an der US-Börse - Erstkurs über Ausgabepreis
Microsoft-Aktie könnte schwächstem Monat seit dem Jahr 2000 verzeichnen: Das steckt hinter dem Ausverkauf
Deutsche Telekom startet dritte Tranche ihres Aktienrückkaufprogramms - Aktie mit Plus

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
2. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juni 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juni 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.