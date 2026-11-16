Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’193 0.6%  SPI 21’346 0.4%  Dow 51’581 -1.5%  DAX 26’599 -0.6%  Euro 0.9241 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’348 -0.6%  Gold 3’861 -0.5%  Bitcoin 54’632 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8397 0.2%  Öl 92.4 -3.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850ABB1222171
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Energiekrise 2027: Bleiben Öl und Gas teuer?
Amrize-Aktie: Konzern tärkt US-Präsenz mit Zementterminal in Memphis
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
SpaceX-Aktie unter Druck: Wird die Tesla-Fusion für Musk jetzt teurer?
Bell-Aktie: Konzernchef erwartet im Fleischgeschäft ein Plus von rund 2 Prozent
Suche...
16.11.2026 20:36:58

Crude Oil Plummets As Surplus Supply Concerns Overshadow Strait Of Hormuz Incidents

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have plunged on Monday as worries due to reports indicating excess supply in the fourth quarter overrode the upside support due to ongoing attacks on tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading down by $2.99 (or 3.38%) at $85.57 per barrel.

The U.S.-Iran war, which began in late February, is now in its ninth month with no resolution at sight. Qatar's mediatory efforts, with the support from several Arab nations, have not yielded any productive results.

Last week, crude oil prices received support due to the U.S.-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz closure.

However, the Oil Market Report by the Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday indicating that the global oil market is expected to return to a surplus in the fourth quarter with a significant build in 2027, for the first time since the U.S.-Iran war began, weighed heavily on prices.

According to the report, oil supply will stay around 105 million barrels per day for the fourth quarter, 1.70 million bpd higher than the earlier forecast.

The report stated that 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February, including 15 million barrels of diesel.

Further, commodity analysts from Goldman Sachs have predicted that the supply could outpace demand by 2 million barrels per day next year, according to a Bloomberg report.

The bank expects Middle East oil production to increase from 2025 levels as Arab nations have been utilizing alternative methods to transfer and ship their output towards respective destinations.

The United Arab Emirates is building a second pipeline to Fujairah that will become functional in 2027, allowing the nation to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Last Wednesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries reported that the group, along with its additional member nations, pumped 41.23 million bpd of crude oil in October, up by around 2.04 million bpd from September.

In addition, high oil prices have curbed demand and stoked concerns of stagflation due to demand destruction.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump negated reports stating that U.S. Vice President JD Vance might take up face-to-face negotiations with Iranian hardliners after directing Vance to focus on crime and corruption in the Democrats-ruled states.

Trump categorically stated that the U.S. does not need any deal with Iran as it is already in full control of the Strait of Hormuz management.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed that since yesterday, six oil tankers caught fire and sank in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mines while transiting through the southern route of Strait of Hormuz under U.S. guidance. The claims are still unverified.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations announced that one vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while navigating out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, taking the number of aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has arrived, triggering concerns of fresh strikes on Iran.

Energy experts are of the view that in the absence of positive signals from both the U.S. and Iran on diplomacy, the ongoing decline could reverse in the coming days.

In the U.S., expectations on a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in its upcoming December meeting have increased. Since crude oil is a dollar-denominated commodity, a rise in the U.S. dollar could impact its prices.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 103.56, up by 0.15 (or 0.15%) today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte

Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Während KI und grosse Technologiekonzerne die Börse prägen, geraten andere Branchen aus dem Blickfeld vieler Anleger. Doch können gerade dort interessante Chancen entstehen?

In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

19:00 Logo WHS Anthropic-IPO: Claude geht an die Börse – was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten!
09:12 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
09:11 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
08:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Wieder abwärts?
13.11.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, SanDisk
13.11.26 Anthropic IPO: Ein bedeutender Börsengang der KI-Branche
12.11.26 US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.26 Julius Bär: 14.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’869.86 19.12 S5SB6U
Short 16’169.46 13.86 SAP7BU
Short 16’771.92 8.91 S9BPVU
SMI-Kurs: 15’192.58 16.11.2026 17:31:52
Long 14’593.33 19.37 SNC6BU
Long 14’290.30 13.99 S5CGBU
Long 13’666.17 8.94 SFBNWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 65'000 US-Dollar: Entzieht der Anthropic-Börsengang dem Kryptomarkt Kapital?
Stromknappheit durch KI: Diese sechs Aktien profitieren laut Morgan Stanley - Bloom Energy vorn
Bitcoin-Ausverkauf am Wochenende: Kurs fällt zeitweise Richtung 62'000 US-Dollar
Rückenwind für die Novo Nordisk-Aktie: So bleiben Anleger bei Rücksetzern auf der sicheren Seite
Musk warnt vor KI-Pleiten: Droht den Börsen 2027 ein Crash, und wie sollten Anleger reagieren?
Rheinmetall-Aktie fester: Buy-Bewertung durch Goldman Sachs
SMI beendet Handel in Grün - neues Hoch -- DAX fällt schlussendlich zurück -- Wall Street in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Minus: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG
Microsoft: Kommen bei Stabilisierung voran

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.