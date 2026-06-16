Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’762 0.3%  SPI 19’409 0.2%  Dow 52’066 0.8%  DAX 24’910 0.1%  Euro 0.9208 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’257 0.5%  Gold 4’338 0.7%  Bitcoin 52’171 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7934 -0.1%  Öl 79.2 -5.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SIX verliert Top-Manager: Leiter Securities Services geht mit sofortiger Wirkung
YUM! Brands-Aktie im Plus: YUM! Brands tritt Pizza Hut an Finanzinvestor ab
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Micron Technology-Aktie setzt Rally fort - auch QUALCOMM und Sandisk im Fokus
SpaceX-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: Zukauf von KI-Experte Cursor in Milliardendeal
Suche...
16.06.2026 20:43:53

Crude Oil Nosedives On U.S.-Iran Peace Deal, U.S. Permission For Iran Oil Sale

(RTTNews) - Extending three consecutive sessions of losses, crude oil prices were in freefall on Tuesday with transit disruption concerns fading due to an imminent U.S.-Iran deal. In addition, reports hinting that U.S. has allowed Iran to sell its oil once the deal is signed brought in excess supply concerns, pushing oil prices further down.

WTI Crude Oil for July month delivery was last seen trading down by $4.90 (or 6.07%) at $75.85 per barrel.

Crude oil prices continued to moved lower after expansive war-threat concerns in the Middle East faded after the announcement of a preliminary deal between the U.S. and Iran.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that a deal with Iran has been completed, which Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed separately.

The Strait of Hormuz had been shut by Iran since the war broke out. Later in April, the U.S. enforced a naval blockade on ships entering or exiting Iran's ports.

The newly agreed framework allows a 60-day U.S.-Iran ceasefire and paves the way for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz which will allow the resumption of oil and energy transit.

To ensure the safety of the vessels, Iran-planted sea mines across the Strait of Hormuz will be first removed.

In addition, Trump also lifted the naval blockade on Iranian ports.

An official signing ceremony of the agreement is slated to be held likely at Burgenstock Resort in central Switzerland on Friday.

Decisions on crucial sticking points including relief for Iranian exports from sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the West, unfreezing of billions of dollars of Iranian assets in foreign nations, authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, transfer of Iran's weapons-grade uranium, etc. are unclear as of now.

Full text of the Memorandum of Understanding, when released on Friday, will shed more light on how both the nations have agreed on several points of disagreements.

Today, at the G7 summit in France, dismissing reports of Iran receiving nearly $300 billion as reconstruction fund, Trump told reporters that the U.S. is not investing any money in Iran.

Through Truth Social, Trump reaffirmed that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon.

Experts cautioned that energy markets will return back to pre-war levels only when normalcy returns in logistics, insurance, and regional stability.

With crude oil prices moving downwards for the past few days, inflationary pressure is easing, allowing central banks to revisit their earlier decisions on tightening monetary policy.

In related news, citing people familiar with the agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported that a provision in the deal allows Iran to sell its oil and fuel immediately after the signing.

Further, Iran is allowed to utilize banking, transportation, and insurance services to facilitate sales.

Traders are concerned about excess oil flowing into the market too quickly in the coming days.

Investors are currently focused on the ongoing two-day monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The new interest rates will be announced tomorrow by the U.S. Fed. Of note, this is the first meeting under the new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 99.53, down by 0.12 points (or 0.12%) today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung

Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:12 Julius Bär: 25.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
09:08 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.06.2026
09:01 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Swiss Re, Swisscom, UBS
08:57 Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
05:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Am Ende nur leicht im Plus
12.06.26 Zeit, dass sich was dreht: Die Fussball-WM 2026 als Wirtschaftsfaktor
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’302.52 19.88 SWOBGU
Short 14’592.99 14.00 S7ZBRU
Short 15’148.39 8.91 SK3BLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’761.53 16.06.2026 17:31:25
Long 13’191.95 19.88 SCB29U
Long 12’877.76 13.72 S95BFU
Long 12’333.66 8.91 S9AB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: Zukauf von KI-Experte Cursor in Milliardendeal
SpaceX-Hype zündet die nächste Tech-Rally: Aktien von Intel, SoftBank, Samsung & Co. heben ab
SpaceX-Aktie legt nach Rekord-IPO weiter zu: Kaufchance oder Zeit für Gewinnmitnahmen?
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
SpaceX übertrifft Erwartungen - Elon Musk sorgt für neue Rekordprognosen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien uneins: Bafin-Einschaltung durch UniCredit im Streitfall mit Commerzbank
Partners Group-Aktie zieht an: Unternehmen schliesst Einfrieren von Evergreen-Fonds aus

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.