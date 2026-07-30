Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’392 -0.7%  SPI 20’246 -0.3%  Dow 52’179 1.1%  DAX 25’612 0.6%  Euro 0.9278 -0.6%  EStoxx50 6’344 1.5%  Gold 4’100 0.8%  Bitcoin 52’030 0.1%  Dollar 0.8044 -1.2%  Öl 89.3 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Logitech2575132ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
AMD-Aktie vor Schub? Wie AMD mit OpenAI, Anthropic und Microsoft angreifen will
Avolta-Aktie im Plus: Reisedetailhändler vom Iran-Krieg gebremst - Ziele dennoch bestätigt
Logitech-Aktie im Fokus: Henry Levak zum Leiter des Bereichs "Team Workspace Solutions" ernannt
Infineon-Aktie: Nach 15 Prozent Verlust folgt eine erste Gegenbewegung
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
30.07.2026 20:38:44

Crude Oil Dips Amid Profit Taking As Iran, Oman Discuss Strait Of Hormuz Management

(RTTNews) - Marginally offsetting the gains from yesterday's jump, crude oil prices have fallen on Thursday as ongoing talks between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz management induced positivity on the resumption of the free flow of gulf oil. In addition, investors resorted to profit-taking from the 7% gains made in the previous trading session.

WTI Crude Oil for September month delivery was last seen trading down by $0.65 (or 0.77%) at $83.81 per barrel.

Reviving investors' confidence, which took a beating since the shutting of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran after U.S. attacks started on February 28, Iran's Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei stated that negotiations with Oman are continuing through several rounds.

Referring to the U.S. President Donald Trump's naval blockade on Iranian ports and strikes against Iran by U.S. forces, Baghaei remarked that the closure was the result of "military aggression" by U.S.-Israeli forces which has led to the prevailing insecurity on the waterway.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Saeed Gharibabadi stated that Iran has proposed a joint arrangement through which both nations can oversee shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reportedly, after rejecting Oman's plan for a 50-50 joint management agreement, Iran has put forth a proposal through which Iran can manage the vessel traffic in one direction while Oman can oversee the transits in the opposite direction.

The Strait of Hormuz has two established routes. While the northern route borders Iranian waters (where Iran wishes to have total control), the southern route runs through Oman's territorial waters.

While Oman wants an open Strait of Hormuz, Iran wants to maintain its grip on the strait. Other gulf nations have unitedly called for free passage to ships from all nations and resisted any measure to collect tolls by any country.

U.S. and Iran agreed to halt the war which started on February 28 by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on June 17. However, the exchange of attacks recommenced in less than four weeks.

In the flare-up, shutting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran launched strikes on several U.S. bases in the gulf.

The U.S. military conducted 13 consecutive nights of attacks on Iran. Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces to stop the attacks.

After a brief lull for four days, the conflict re-escalated after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Groups Corps targeted U.S. bases in Jordan by launching several ballistic missiles that U.S. forces successfully intercepted and destroyed.

Trump stated that Iran must be hit harder though he added that he had allowed the talks with Iran to continue, offering a glimmer of hope for the possible success of diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Today, U.S. Central Command announced completing heavy strikes on Iran.

Attention is shifting to the upcoming meeting by the member nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries on Sunday, when the group is expected to announce an output hike for September by 188,000 barrels per day.

The group is reportedly planning to pause the production increases for three months from October.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 99.90, down by 0.89 (or 0.88%) today.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

13:04 Logo WHS Fed lässt Zinsen unverändert – Nasdaq-Trade bringt 95 Punkte!
12:35 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Adecco Group AG, Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG
11:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Healthcare-Sektor Europa – Jede Menge "Swissness"/Barry Callebaut – Zaghafte Erholung
10:10 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall nach Zahlen gefragt – Können die Bullen dem DAX neue Impulse liefern?
29.07.26 KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
28.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, UBS
27.07.26 Optische Netzwerke: Die zunehmend bedeutende Schlüsseltechnologie
24.07.26 Nestlé-Zahlen belasten
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’983.75 19.84 S6HB9U
Short 15’297.53 13.86 S8UB1U
Short 15’905.94 8.73 SQRBDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’392.49 30.07.2026 17:30:47
Long 13’781.96 19.19 SABE5U
Long 13’475.02 13.67 S1B6WU
Long 12’898.99 8.89 SXEBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Gewinn überraschend hoch im zweiten Quartal
adidas-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Umsatzprognose erhöht - Höhere Kosten bremsen Ergebnisentwicklung
UBS-Aktie legt zu: Quartalsgewinn übertrifft Markterwartungen
JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon mit Markt-Absage: Warum er aktuell von Aktien und Anleihen abrät
Kursrutsch bei SpaceX: Aktie halbiert sich nach Rekordhoch
Cathie Woods Milliarden-Depot: Welche fünf Top-Picks die Star-Investorin NVIDIA vorzieht
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Biotech-Konzern sieht sich nach erstem Semester auf Kurs
Visa-Aktie steigt dank höherem Umsatz und Gewinn
Clariant-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Amsterdamer Landgericht weisst Shells Schadensersatzklage zurück
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Aktie von Bernstein Research mit Outperform bewertet

Top-Rankings

Die 30 bestbezahlten US-CEOs
Jahresgehälter von mehreren 100 Millionen Dollar - bei US-CEOs keine Ausnahme
Bildquelle: Nomad Soul / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.