05.11.2019 17:20:00

Crown World Mobility Reveals 5 Ways Gen Z and Millennials are Reshaping the Global Mobility Industry

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown World Mobility (CWM), a leading provider of domestic and international end-to-end mobility solutions, released today the five major Gen Z and Millennial trends disrupting global mobility and promoting innovation within the industry. These practical and strategic highlights were recently presented to the global mobility and human resources audience of Worldwide ERC by Crown World Mobility Global Practice Leader Lisa Johnson as part of a keynote webinar titled "Are you Really Ready for Gen Z Relocation?"

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage

The following is an overview of the key insights and trends highlighted during the "Are you Really Ready for Gen Z Relocation?" webinar:

  • Key Characteristics of Millennial and Gen Z Employees are Driving Workplace Changes
  • DIY and Cash Options are Popular Among Younger Employees
  • Traditional Relocation Services Are No Longer the Most Effective Option
  • Mental Well-Being is as Important as Physical Well-Being
  • Global Careers Need to be More Accessible to a Diverse Population

    • "As Gen Z joins Millennials in representing more than half of the global workforce, we're experiencing a youth movement that is forcing companies to rethink how they operate more than ever before," said Johnson. "This demographic's high expectations and emphasis on well-being is creating a greater need for companies to uncover innovative ways to provide emotional, human-centered experiences designed to engage and retain talent."

    For more information, or to view the entire "Are you Really Ready for Gen Z Relocation?" webinar, please visit: http://bit.ly/CWMgenztrends.

    Crown World Mobility
    Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale - global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families.  But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to – at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-world-mobility-reveals-5-ways-gen-z-and-millennials-are-reshaping-the-global-mobility-industry-300951960.html

    SOURCE Crown World Mobility

