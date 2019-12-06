06.12.2019 23:59:00

Crown Royal Regal Apple Unveils The Royal Court At Miami Art Week

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During Miami Art Week, Crown Royal Regal Apple brought the freshness by creating and unveiling The Royal Court on Thursday, in partnership with 4X All-Star Jimmy Butler and Miami artist D'ana of COVL. The Royal Court is a beloved neighborhood basketball court which was refurbished and turned into a remarkable piece of art that the whole community will enjoy for years to come. It will bridge together the intersections of art and culture, while inspiring a fresh new wave of crisp creativity and self-expression.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8660551-crown-royal-regal-apple-the-royal-court-miami-art-week/

Crown Royal Regal Apple has a vision to empower and enable the next generation of artists, creatives and athletes – the cultural leaders of the "New Royalty" class – and is doing so by creating experiences that help to push culture forward in a fresh new way, while giving back to local communities.

About Crown Royal
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky.  For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Contacts:
Lisa Wendling
TAYLOR, 704-644-6924 
lwendling@taylorstrategy.com 

Michelle Sibley
DIAGEO, 646-223-2168 
Michelle.Sibley@diageo.com

 

 

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-royal-regal-apple-unveils-the-royal-court-at-miami-art-week-300970867.html

SOURCE Crown Royal

