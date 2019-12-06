Crown Royal Regal Apple Unveils The Royal Court At Miami Art Week

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During Miami Art Week, Crown Royal Regal Apple brought the freshness by creating and unveiling The Royal Court on Thursday, in partnership with 4X All-Star Jimmy Butler and Miami artist D'ana of COVL. The Royal Court is a beloved neighborhood basketball court which was refurbished and turned into a remarkable piece of art that the whole community will enjoy for years to come. It will bridge together the intersections of art and culture, while inspiring a fresh new wave of crisp creativity and self-expression.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8660551-crown-royal-regal-apple-the-royal-court-miami-art-week/

Crown Royal Regal Apple has a vision to empower and enable the next generation of artists, creatives and athletes – the cultural leaders of the "New Royalty" class – and is doing so by creating experiences that help to push culture forward in a fresh new way, while giving back to local communities.

