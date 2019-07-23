+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019

Crown Equipment Opens a New Company-owned Branch in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment, one of the world's largest material handling companies, has announced the opening of its second company-owned branch in South Korea to allow businesses direct access to its comprehensive material handling equipment solutions, localised customer service experience, and extensive industry expertise.

 

Crown's latest branch provides a total MHE product and service solution offering an extensive range of forklift model types covering all warehouse applications. The branch will also provide comprehensive tailored customer solutions with a huge range of quality new and pre-owned forklifts in stock for sale or rent, ready for fast delivery.

Strategically located at Gimhae-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, it is positioned between the city of Busan, which hosts the biggest seaport in South Korea, and Changwon, well-known for having the biggest machinery industrial complex in the country. Equipped with highways to Seoul, Busan, Ulsan and Gwangju, Crown's latest Korean branch offers easy access for customers specifically located in the southern area. In addition, Gimhae City is home to a multitude of other major industries, such as shipbuilding, machinery, logistics, automotive and third-party logistics companies.

Steven Hill, Crown Equipment managing director for Southeast Asia, said, "Crown's expansion in South Korea demonstrates our commitment to the continued growth of infrastructure development in Asia, and importantly, the new Korean facility demonstrates our commitment to delivering performance results at the lowest cost of ownership for our Korean customers."

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilizes vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency.

Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies. The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Munich, Germany; Sydney, Australia; Suzhou, China and Singapore. Its employees number more than 15,000 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

Connect with Crown
Website: http://www.crown.com/
Newsroom: http://news.crown.com/sg/
Twitter: http://bit.ly/crowntwittersoutheastasia/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190722/2530267-1
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181002/2253114-1logo

SOURCE Crown Equipment Corporation

