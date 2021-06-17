SMI 11’982 0.5%  SPI 15’373 0.4%  Dow 34’034 -0.8%  DAX 15’711 -0.1%  Euro 1.0896 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’813 -2.5%  Bitcoin 35’251 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9086 0.0%  Öl 73.9 -0.6% 

17.06.2021 04:00:00

Crown Equipment Introduces The C-DX Series Offering A Versatile and Value-Oriented Diesel Forklift

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment, one of the world's largest material handling companies, today announced the availability of its C-DX Series IC Counterbalance Pneumatic Forklift. The new cost-efficient C-DX Series offers reliable performance, operator comfort and serviceability in various industrial applications.

Crown Equipment Introduces The C-DX Series Offering A Versatile and Value-Oriented Diesel Forklift

The new C-DX Series provides strong performance through powerful diesel engines, delivering honest torque, reliability and economy via a durable, rigid and one-speed powershift transaxle. Stylishly designed with generous leg room, its unique counterweight design also optimises airflow to cooling capability in hot climates.

In addition, the C-DX Series comes with enhanced mast visibility due to the increased inner width and thoughtful chain and hose locations, as well as various safety features and easy serviceability. Designed for reliability, C-DX Series' cohesive design has resulted in diesel engine lift trucks that are simple, reliable and comfortable to use in a range of environments.

The announcement signifies Crown's commitment to providing powerful, cost-efficient products while delivering performance and durability. Different configurations offered within the series provide customers with the ability to prioritise product features based on their business needs.

"For each of our products, we strive to provide our customers with the quality and the design excellence they expect from Crown while delivering a level of performance and confidence that helps keep their facilities running efficiently," said David Sultana, Asia Pacific marketing director of Crown Equipment.  "The C-DX Series is a perfect fit for small- and medium-sized businesses' applications and usage."

The Crown C-DX Series of diesel forklifts is available in the capacity range of 2,000 to 3,500 kilograms. It blends value, performance and durable reliability with an ergonomic focus to allow operators to perform a wide array of tasks for businesses large and small throughout Southeast Asia – a testament to the forklift's versatility.

About Crown Equipment Corporation

Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilises vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.

The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 16,200 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crown Equipment Pty Ltd)

SOURCE Crown Equipment Pty Ltd

﻿

