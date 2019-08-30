Crown Equipment and Service Supports Booming MYDIN Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Malaysian retail success story is reaping supply chain productivity benefits from its long-term relationship with Crown Equipment.

MYDIN Mohamed Holdings Bhd, the world's largest Malaysian-owned wholesale and retail company which operates hypermarkets, emporiums, 24-hour convenience stores, mini markets, malls and other retail outlets, is running a fleet of more than 80 Crown lift and reach trucks at its Kuala Lumpur distribution centre.

The company's material handling equipment solution, which includes Crown RM, SP, SC, WT and WP Series models, forms an important part of the 24-hour operation of supplying the 100,000 stockkeeping units to more than 300 MYDIN outlets across Malaysia.

Supply Chain Manager,Reza Murad Ali, said that the relationship has remained strong for over a decade thanks to Crown's combination of reliable, comfortable equipment that meets and exceeds the needs of MYDIN.

"We are renting our material handling equipment from Crown, as we have been doing for the last 10 years," Mr Ali said.

"We've got the whole works; we've got pallet trucks, forklifts, reach trucks and order pickers. At our warehouses, we run up to 10-12 hours per shift, so we run up to 24 hours per day, seven days a week. We find when using Crown equipment we get good uptime, which is really important to a business like MYDIN."

Mr Ali was able to find additional savings and improved safety for MYDIN through Crown fleet management technology.

"Our Crown equipment is fitted with InfoLink and cameras, and that helps us a lot in getting our picking done more efficiently. In fact, it has increased efficiency by about 10%, but most importantly there are less accidents," Mr Ali said.

Crown's service has also been a standout for MYDIN, helping the relationship stay strong for over a decade.

"We would like to thank Crown, because when we moved from our old site to our new distribution centre, there was a lot of help and commitment given by the Crown team here," Mr Ali said. "They helped us, they gave us bridging units in time; that really helped us and our operations in the transition from the old warehouse to the new site. The relationship with Crown has gone on for 10 years and I would definitely recommend the brand."

