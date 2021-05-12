SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’588 -2.0%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0978 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’815 -1.2%  Bitcoin 49’351 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9087 0.6%  Öl 69.1 0.6% 
12.05.2021 22:21:00

Crown Capital Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2021.

A total of 5,379,902 common shares, representing approximately 59.5% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth. The votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Motions

% of Shares Voted For

% of Shares Voted Withhold

Elect John Brussa

99.96%

0.04%

Elect C. Robert Gillis

97.15%

2.85%

Elect Christopher Johnson

91.97%

8.03%

Elect Alan Rowe

91.97%

8.03%

Elect Steven Sharpe

98.85%

1.15%

Crown has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the meeting under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSX:CRWN)
Founded in 2000, Crown is a leading specialty finance company that provides growth capital to a diversified group of successful mid-market companies that are seeking alternatives to banks and private equity funds. Crown provides customized solutions in the form of loans, royalties, and other structures with minimal or no ownership dilution. In addition to deploying capital as a principal investor, Crown develops, manages and co-invests in alternative investment funds, including Crown Partners Fund and Crown Capital Power Fund.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:31 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:51 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
10:33 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
09:12 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
11.05.21 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI geht im Plus in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst mit positivem Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
Amazon-Aktie schwächer: Jeff Bezos verkauft Aktien im Wert von 6,7 Milliarden Dollar - EU-Gericht kippt Steuernachforderungen
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: USA lassen BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff für 12- bis 15-Jährige zu
Wieso der Euro nach gestiegener US-Inflation unter Druck gerät - zum Franken kaum bewegt
US-Börsen schliessen schwach -- Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI letztendlich unter 11'000er Marke -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Apple-Aktie in Rot: Apple wird Ziel einer Sammelklage in Grossbritannien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit