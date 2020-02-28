28.02.2020 00:31:00

Crown Capital Investments, LLC Acquires KCE, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments, LLC ("CCI"), an Atlanta-based private family office investment firm, announced today that it has acquired KCE, Inc. (KCE). KCE, established in Glen St. Mary, Florida in 2001, is a diversified specialty services provider offering oversized load transportation, proprietary water cleanup, and erosion control. 

"We focus on investing in well-established, market- leading companies and helping them optimize operations, innovate, and grow," said Christopher Graham, CEO of CCI. "We are excited about growth opportunities for KCE as the United States enters a phase of infrastructure redevelopment with anticipated investments over the next decade."

 KCE is a marquee provider in the United States over-dimensional loads market. The company frequently moves equipment for the top global manufacturers of transformers and windmills, while their erosion control clients include major regional construction companies. 

"As the process with Crown Capital comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the early beginnings of KCE. The many years we have spent planning for success, pushing the bar and never giving up has finally paid off," said Rick Diggs, General Supervisor and Partner of KCE. Rick Diggs is eager to see KCE taken to the next level with CCI as its partner.

Victoria Bailey
Communications Director
Crown Capital Investments, LLC
4043894989
vbailey@crown-inv.com

SOURCE Crown Capital Investments, LLC

