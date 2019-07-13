13.07.2019 16:00:00

Crowe Soberman's COO Becomes Its Latest Partner

TORONTO, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowe Soberman LLP welcomed Chief Operating Officer, Susan Hodkinson, to the firm's partnership, effective July 1, 2019. Managing Partner Jerry Cukier says "We look forward to Susan's continuing leadership and guidance as COO, and to Susan and the HR team's contributions to the growing advisory and consulting business in the firm."

Susan Hodkinson, BA – Chief Operating Officer, HR Consulting Practice Leader

Since joining the firm in 2007, Susan has led the firm's operations' teams, including finance, information technology, human resources, facilities and marketing. She also heads the firm's HR Consulting Group. In this capacity, Susan provides guidance and advice in all aspects of Human Resources and demonstrates how strong HR practices can assist small to medium-sized business owners to manage, grow and secure their businesses.

https://www.crowe.com/ca/crowesoberman/news/crowe-soberman-coo-becomes-its-latest-partner

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 31 partners and 170 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit entities, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

For further information contact: Heather MacDonald-Santiago, Director, Marketing & Communications at h.macdonald(at)crowesoberman(dot)com.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately and publicly held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax and advisory services.

 

SOURCE Crowe Soberman LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.07.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.07.19
OPEC in der Sackgasse – Ölmarkt droht 2020 erneutes Überangebot
12.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
12.07.19
SMI bleibt auf Konsolidierungskurs
12.07.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung auf dem Prüfstand / Kühne & Nagel – Käuferseite bereitet Ausbruch vor
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Daimler-Aktie gibt ab: Neue Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit höherem Gewinn - Aktie springt an
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht ein: Thomas Cook hofft auf finanziellen Befreiungsschlag - Condor-Verkauf auf Eis
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Facebooks Libra unter Beschuss: Sollte der Facebook Coin von der Zentralbank kontrolliert werden?
KW 28: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Powell-Kritik an Facebooks Libra bringt Bitcoin unter Druck
Bilanzsaison voraus: Experte setzt trotz sinkender Gewinne auf steigende Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der SMI rutschte weiter ins Minus ab. Der DAX befand sich in einem impulsarmen Handel auf Richtungssuche. Nach seinem Rekordstand am Vortag legte der Dow Jones erneut zu. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB