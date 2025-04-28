CrowdStrike Unveils Charlotte AI Agentic Response And Workflows To Advance SOC Operations

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) introduced Charlotte AI Agentic Response and Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows, further enhancing modern Security Operations Center or SOC operations.

Building on the previously announced Charlotte AI Agentic Detection Triage, the Charlotte AI system now goes beyond simple "ask-and-respond" copilots, offering autonomous reasoning and action on both first- and third-party data. Integrated into the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, Charlotte AI can independently draw conclusions and take action within defined guardrails.

In addition, CrowdStrike expanded agentic AI to cybersecurity services with Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR powered by Charlotte AI. By leveraging triage decisions from expert analysts, investigations are accelerated, creating a continuous feedback loop that enhances both human and AI performance. Combining the capabilities of Charlotte AI's agentic model, Next-Gen MDR, and the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike delivers a fully AI-native SOC that integrates real-time detection, expert-informed investigation, and automated response in a single architecture, significantly boosting analyst productivity and response efficiency.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz emphasized that Charlotte AI represents a fundamental shift in cybersecurity, moving from reactive to proactive measures by enabling autonomous investigation, reasoning, and response within expert-defined frameworks.

Key innovations include Charlotte AI Agentic Response, which boosts analyst productivity by autonomously posing and answering investigative questions, accelerating root cause analysis and mapping lateral movements. Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows, delivered via Falcon Fusion SOAR, allow analysts to embed AI-driven reasoning into automated playbooks, such as auto-assessing device containment needs and generating tailored communications across different audiences with automatic translations for global teams.

Falcon Complete with Charlotte AI empowers Next-Gen MDR analysts to triage and analyze alerts more efficiently through intelligent automation. Additionally, Charlotte AI Agentic Detection Triage has been extended to Falcon® Identity Protection, enabling analysts to prioritize high-risk identity threats alongside endpoint and cloud alerts, reducing noise and surfacing real attacks faster.

CrowdStrike also unveiled new Falcon platform capabilities to strengthen protection across critical infrastructure. Falcon for XIoT with ExPRT.AI, now validated by over 12 leading ICS vendors, offers real-time, adversary-driven risk insights to safeguard operational technology and IoT systems without disruption. Complementing these capabilities, CrowdStrike Pulse Services provide expert-led engagements to help security teams operationalize agentic AI, align workflows, and fine-tune security policies, accelerating organizational security maturity.

Monday, CRWD closed at $423.08, down 0.42%, and is currently trading after hours at $420.54, down 0.60%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.