+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 05:00:00

Crowdfunding Sites Now Available for Fallen Riverside Deputy Sheriffs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEP Services, Inc. has launched crowdfunding web pages for Riverside Deputy Sheriffs Terrell Young and David Werkman following their passing from complications due to the COVID-19 virus. In coordination with the Riverside Sheriffs' Association, NEP Services helped launch these sites to provide safe and secure crowd fundraising. To maximize their benefit, 100% of all proceeds raised will go towards their intended causes.

People can donate here to support the families of the fallen.

"Our company has been dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of the first responder community since our inception. By making these secure fundraising pages available, our mission is to provide a vehicle to assist these wonderful people and their families in their greatest times of need. It's simply the right thing to do," says Drew Howitt, CEO of NEP Services, Inc. "Right now, they are on the front lines fighting this COVID-19 curse for all of us. We will do whatever we can to support them, their families, and their organizations."

Bill Young, President of the Riverside Sheriffs' Association, concurs. "The NEP Services team really stepped up to the plate for us. We were dealing with the passing of two of our deputies due to the COVID-19 virus and needed to rapidly respond to the needs of their families. NEP Services promptly and effectively got the Help-A-Hero™ fundraising pages up within a few hours. In these difficult times, I highly recommend NEP Services."

Both NEP Services and the Riverside Sheriffs Association encourage all news outlets to prominently post these fundraising pages. Further, they ask that all citizens and businesses show their support in giving their tax-deductible donations to provide relief for the families of these fallen deputies.

About the Company:

NEP Services, Inc is a service provider based in Newport Beach, California. For over 20 years, NEP Services has been dedicated to providing support for first responder organizations across the country and abroad. Recently, the company has opened up its products and services to commercial and government entities as well.

Primary areas of focus include:

  • Secure SMS Communication Systems
  • Direct and Digital Marketing
  • Websites and Event Apps
  • Direct Mail and Digital Fundraising
  • Membership Management
  • Political Advocacy

For any inquiries, reach NEP Services by phone 888-367-1637 or on the NEP Services contact page.  

Related Images

fallen-riverside-deputies.png
Fallen Riverside Deputies
Deputies Terrell Young (left) and David Werkman (right) recently passed due to the COVID-19 virus.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdfunding-sites-now-available-for-fallen-riverside-deputy-sheriffs-301047185.html

SOURCE NEP Services, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
Jagd nach Rendite: Wieso das Coronavirus Vermögensverwalter kalt erwischen konnte
SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Gileads Remdesivir im Fokus: Wirbel um Medikament für Corona-Patienten - Aktie volatil
Pensionskassen mit schwächstem Quartal seit der Finanzkrise
Boeing wird wohl 787-Produktion halbieren und Stellen abbauen - Aktie in Rot
Bitcoin vs. Bananen: Mark Cuban hält den Handel mit Rohstoffen für leichter als mit Kryptowährungen
KW 17: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB