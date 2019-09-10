Crowded Hotels Are Not the Vacation You Need

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- So where do you run to get the peace and service you truly deserve? It is great to know that the esteemed experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards have taken care of this dilemma: they are happy to present you this year's winner in the category of Luxury Villa Rental and Accommodation Service in Asia — The Luxury Signature.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market.

The Luxury Signature is the company you turn to have a lavish personalized vacation you have been dreaming of. Being the leading luxury villa rental business in Asia, The Luxury Signature provides every discerning customer with a first-class selection of exquisite villas and vacation homes. It also delivers services of the highest standard every step of the way. Each villa is luxurious and distinct at the same time, granting an unforgettable holiday experience and the incredible feelings of opulence, comfort, and privacy. All facilities are modern and designed for your convenience, while the highly capable in-house staff, including world-class chefs and dedicated concierges, are there to make all your desires a reality.

Whether you pick Bali or Koh Samui, Phuket or Niseko as your destination, you can be sure to get the vacation of a lifetime. The Luxury Signature promises you the best direct rates, a 100% secure booking, prompt and professional support along with their exceptional portfolio of luxury homes. Every villa is unique in architecture, design, location and size, featuring a minimum of four bedrooms. From hundreds of possible selections in each location, only ten best properties are picked for the company's valued customers. Become one of them today, and enjoy the finest designs, amenities, views and staff during the memorable vacation we all know you deserve!

