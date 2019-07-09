Crowd Machine Celebrates Growth of Crowd Academy with New Enhancements

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowd Machine, the world's fastest no-code app software development platform, celebrates the growth of its online learning environment, Crowd Academy. In only a few months since it launched from beta in March 2019, Crowd Academy has seen rapid adoption across the world and has been optimized with new improvements and features.

Crowd Academy has over 1,300 registered "Cadets" from over 88 countries and celebrates its first cohort of graduates, referred to as "The Digital Disruptors," for their entrepreneurial spirit and determination.

With increased flexibility, the enhancements allow all users to tailor the program to complement their level of app development experience.

"We're excited to make the program truly customizable for all users, from professional software developers to users with zero development experience," said Director of Crowd Academy Brian McGrane. "We are constantly innovating in an effort to make the process of building sophisticated apps easier and faster. Having a flexible learning program like Crowd Academy enables busy professionals to fast track their way to becoming no-code developers."

Fueled by its success and feedback from Crowd Academy Cadets and Alumni, Crowd Machine has implemented several new features to the program. With a new, non-linear curriculum, Cadets can migrate freely through the Crowd Academy bases, allowing experienced developers to learn the essentials and move quickly. New features also include extra learning links with new video tutorials, articles and guides.

With their newfound no-code development skills, Crowd Academy graduates are utilizing Crowd Machine for their own businesses. Currently, several large enterprises and entrepreneurial start-ups are using the Crowd Academy and administering it to their employees. Graduating from Crowd Academy in only 51 hours, Tom Hall uses Crowd Machine for his business Appsolutely. This month, Tom expanded his business by hiring the newest Crowd Academy graduate, Tomi Talabi.

"Having recently won a substantial project, Appsolutely had an immediate requirement for additional resource. The pool of Certified Crowd Machine Developers seemed like a great place to look - and we're delighted to now welcome Tomi onto the team. We look forward to our continued growth and will be calling on more Crowd Academy Grads in the future!"

For those interested in trying out Crowd Academy, please visit https://www.crowdmachine.com/crowd-academy/ to learn how to create apps without coding.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is the leading enterprise-grade, no-code app development platform. By eliminating complexity and bringing data to life, Crowd Machine empowers businesspeople to get applications built and running in record time and at a lower cost, so businesses can invent, perform and win. For more information, please visit www.crowdmachine.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowd-machine-celebrates-growth-of-crowd-academy-with-new-enhancements-300881207.html

SOURCE Crowd Machine