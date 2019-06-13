Crowd Cow Launches A Limited Edition Farm To Table Tasting Kit In Partnership With Jeff Rossen, Award Winning Journalist Of The NBC Rossen Reports

SEATTLE, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowd Cow, the online marketplace that delivers craft meat directly from the top 1% of farms and ranches across the country, today launched the "Farm to Table Tasting Flight." These "flights" allow conscious foodies and grillmasters alike to host their own tasting, offering the only way to try four farms in one box. Each flight includes pasture-raised steaks, pure domestic Wagyu and a true delicacy, A5 Wagyu from Kagoshima, Japan. The kit comes complete with instructions, farm stories and tasting notecards.

"I'm excited to be part of this launch," says award-winning consumer journalist Jeff Rossen, "I've been ordering Crowd Cow meat for months. The taste is incredible. Right from my phone. Farm to table. I've always been in the business of showing not telling, and this product checks all the boxes. Hands down the best steak I have ever had. Huge win."

"We have had so many requests for this from our customers who want to share their passion for true farm to table meat," says Ethan Lowry, Crowd Cow Co-Founder. "When you try craft beef side by side it's easy to taste the differences. You just can't beat the flavor, and it's better for your health and the environment. When you find something this good you want to share it."

These limited edition tasting kits will be available on https://www.crowdcow.com/farm-to-table-tasting-flights starting today.

About Crowd Cow

Crowd Cow, the online marketplace for craft meat, sources from the top 1% of farms and ranches across the country, delivering the best tasting meats to your doorstep. We work with more than 100 U.S. farmers to build the most extensive and selective network of independent farmers who provide exclusive, quality meat from a known source. We find everything from grass-fed beef raised on local farms, to more exotic options like A5 Olive Wagyu from Japan. Based in Seattle, Crowd Cow's investors range from Madrona Venture Group to Joe Montana and Ashton Kutcher, and the company was named GeekWire Startup of the Year in 2018.

