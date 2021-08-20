SMI 12’359 -0.4%  SPI 15’850 -0.3%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’692 -0.5%  Euro 1.0710 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 -0.2%  Gold 1’785 0.3%  Bitcoin 43’148 0.6%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.3 -1.9% 
Crossover Vehicles Market to Value Worth 6 Million Units between 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Crossover Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The crossover vehicles market in the automobile manufacturers industry is poised to grow by 6.00 mn units during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the crossover vehicles market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.34%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

High value for money, growing customer preference for crossover vehicles globally, and emerging demand for armored SUVs and luxury cars are some of the prominent factors driving the market. However, increasing cost pressures on automotive OEMs and declining automotive production due to global semiconductor chip shortages will impede the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crossover Vehicles Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Compact Crossovers
    • Sub-compact Crossovers
    • Mid-size Crossovers
    • Full-size Crossovers
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

The crossover vehicles market share growth by the compact crossovers segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 33% of the growth will originate from North America due to the preference for large vehicles among consumers in the US.

Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The crossover vehicles market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, Renault SA, and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the crossover vehicles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas

  • Crossover Vehicles Market size
  • Crossover Vehicles Market trends
  • Crossover Vehicles Market industry analysis

Crossover Vehicles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist crossover vehicles market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the crossover vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the crossover vehicles market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crossover vehicles market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Sub-compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Mid-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Full-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
  • Ford Motor Co.
  • General Motors Co.
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Hyundai Motor Co.
  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Peugeot Motor Co. Plc
  • Renault SA
  • Toyota Motor Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

﻿

