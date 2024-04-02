|
02.04.2024 18:35:27
Crossject trading on Euronext to resume as usual on Wednesday April 3
Dijon, France April 2, 2024 – Trading of the stock of Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ) on the Euronext exchange will resume as normal on Wednesday, April 3 at 09:00 CET.
Crossject’s press release, entitled "Crossject advances in its U.S. Strategy and reports Financial Results for 2023”, was published at 10:30am CET, due to a delay in receiving certain confirmations.
For that reason, CROSSJECT required Euronext to stop trading. Following Euronext’s standard procedure in such cases, trading will restart the following day.
About Crossject
Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharma company. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company’s award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.
For further information, please contact:
|Investors
Natasha Drapeau
Cohesion Bureau
+41 76 823 75 27
natasha.drapeau@cohesionbureau.com
|Media
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49
sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com
