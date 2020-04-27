+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 05:04:00

Crossbridge Capital launches CONNECT Prime Gives Back amid COVID-19 outbreak

  • For every CONNECT Prime account opened and funded, Crossbridge Capital will donate US$288 to Food from the Heart.
  • Food from the Heart provides food to at-risk individuals and families in Singapore who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossbridge Capital Asia ("Crossbridge"), the leading independent global wealth manager with approximately US$4 billion under advisement, today announced it will launch a campaign entitled CONNECT Prime Gives Back in support of Food from the Heart to assist vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is an unprecedented time in our history. As a firm, we have been doing all we can to serve our clients during these extraordinary times," said Yai Sukonthabhund, CEO of Crossbridge Capital Asia. "However, together with our clients, we want to do more to back the community in which we operate and provide help to the most vulnerable."

The campaign will run from Monday April 27 2020 through June 30, 2020 and is applicable to new as well as returning clients of CONNECT Prime. To become a client of CONNECT, applicant should be at least 18 years of age and an Accredited or Institutional Investor according to Singapore regulations. Crossbridge will donate US$288 to Food from the Heart upon the opening and funding of a new CONNECT Prime account or the top up of an existing CONNECT Prime account by USD 350,000 or more. More details on becoming a client can be found at https://www.crossbridgeconnect.com/connect-prime-gives-back/.

"We are honoured to be selected by Crossbridge as the sole charity partner for this meaningful campaign. As we steer through this period of uncertainty in Singapore and around the world, many have touched us with their acts of kindness and compassion. We are thus very thankful for Crossbridge's support to help us ensure that the needy in our community continue to have food on their tables," said Ms Sim Bee Hia, CEO, Food from the Heart.

About Crossbridge Capital

Crossbridge Capital was launched in 2008 in London with a vision to create an independent, investment advisory firm that offers a fully integrated financial services platform to entrepreneurs and families in Emerging Markets worldwide. Today, backed by two of the world's leading banks as minority investors, Crossbridge Capital operates in many of the world's leading Emerging Markets supported by a team of professionals in four Crossbridge Capital locations: London, Singapore, Monaco and Malta. After its successful launch in London with authorisation and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in November 2010 Crossbridge Capital officially opened its first Asia office in Singapore after receiving approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In May 2016 the company opened its doors in Monaco after receiving authorisation from the Commission for the Control of Financial Activities (CCAF). These signalled significant landmarks in the company's history and set the bar for its ambitious, yet considered geographic and client engagement growth strategy. More information can be found at www.crossbridgecapital.com

About Food from the Heart

Food from the Heart is a charity founded in February 2003 by Singapore-based Austrian couple Henry and Christine Laimer, who were inspired to channel surplus food from bakeries to families in need after they read an article about bread wastage.

Today, Food from the Heart is Singapore's foremost independent food charity with IPC status that makes a tangible and meaningful contribution to fighting hunger through bread rations and food packs, and bringing joy through the distribution of toys and birthday celebrations. With the support of donors, food industry partners and more than 10,000 volunteers, Food from the Heart made a difference to the lives of 44,600 people throughout Singapore by distributing S$6.2 million worth of food in 2019. For more information, please visit www.foodfromtheheart.sg.

SOURCE Crossbridge Capital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla ruft anscheinend Mitarbeiter zurück in kalifornisches Werk
World Gold Council: Goldbesicherte ETFs mit bestem Quartal aller Zeiten
Beyond Meat goes China: Kann veganes Fleisch von der Corona-Krise profitieren?
Weltweite Öllager angeblich zu 73 Prozent gefüllt
Spitzengespräch zu Rettungspaket für die Lufthansa geplant - keine offizielle Bestätigung
Generali sieht sich gegen mögliche Übernahme gewappnet
Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Gerüchteküche brodelt: Insider glaubt Apples neue AirPods könnten schon im Mai kommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB