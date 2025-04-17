Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’600 0.0%  SPI 15’600 -0.2%  Dow 39’669 -1.7%  DAX 21’180 -0.6%  Euro 0.9288 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’932 -0.7%  Gold 3’328 -0.5%  Bitcoin 68’891 0.8%  Dollar 0.8174 0.5%  Öl 66.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528
Top News
Sensirion-Aktie dreht ins Minus: US-Zulassung für Methan-Messgerät erhalten
Sartorius vz-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Sartorius vz-Aktie
Trotz Partnerschaften: D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit schwacher Performance
ABB plant Spin-off der Division Robotics - Wachstum im Startquartal 2025 - Aktie im Plus
Nestlé-Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen zu - Aktie leichter
Suche...

CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units Aktie 25637775 / US22758A1051

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.04.2025 12:45:00

CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on May 7

CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units
23.08 USD 1.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Allentown, PA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on May 7

ALLENTOWN, PA, April 17, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 274981. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.

After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000
rpalmer@caplp.com


Nachrichten zu CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live geht es um defensivere Aktien, welche nicht so stark von der Zollpolitik beeinflusst sind. Was sind spannende Aktien und worin ist Tim investiert?
Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Interessante Ableitungen/SAP – Der neue Krösus
10:50 SMI dank Schlussspurt nur leicht im Minus
09:25 Kapitalschutzzertifikate in unsicheren Marktphasen
09:11 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy hebt Prognosen an
06:00 Dividendenaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
01:00 Cobalt"s Supply Risks and Demand Drivers
16.04.25 Logo WHS LVMH Aktienanalyse: Luxus-Titan mit Problemen – aber auch mit Potenzial?
15.04.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
15.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’060.18 18.46 BF8SZU
Short 12’299.90 13.26 BIISQU
Short 12’720.39 8.95 BKISYU
SMI-Kurs: 11’600.06 17.04.2025 12:52:30
Long 11’044.26 18.92 BQZSCU
Long 10’860.00 13.87
Long 10’365.49 8.95 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Zollchaos: Diese ETFs bringen Stabilität ins Depot
Goldpreis: Grossspekulanten verkaufen Gold-Futures in grossem Stil
Tesla-Aktie fällt: China-Zölle stoppen offenbar Cybercab- und Semi-Produktion
ASML-Aktie knickt ein: Chipsausrüster bestätigt Ausblick - Aufträge fallen aber überraschend deutlich
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology knickt am Dienstagmittag ein
EZB-Entscheid im Blick: SMI im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Tesla-Aktie vor technischem Signal: Todeskreuz naht
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer bekommen am Nachmittag kalte Füsse

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}