CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units Aktie [Valor: 25637775 / ISIN: US22758A1051]
CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 8

Allentown, PA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 8

ALLENTOWN, PA, April 17, 2023 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed by going to the investor section of the CrossAmerica Partners website at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at a conference call link also provided at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. Please follow this link and register with a valid email address. A PIN will be provided to you with dial-in instructions. Also included on the website on that same day will be related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures.

After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,750 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,150 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000
rpalmer@caplp.com


