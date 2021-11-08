SMI 12’364 0.3%  SPI 15’945 0.2%  Dow 36’432 0.3%  DAX 16’047 -0.1%  Euro 1.0586 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’353 -0.2%  Gold 1’825 0.4%  Bitcoin 60’549 5.0%  Dollar 0.9135 0.1%  Öl 83.7 1.4% 
CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units Aktie [Valor: 25637775 / ISIN: US22758A1051]
08.11.2021 22:15:00

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CrossAmerica Partners LP Partnership Units
20.78 USD 2.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Allentown, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Reported Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income of $12.6 million and Net Income of $8.9 million compared to Operating Income of $23.7 million and Net Income of $21.2 million for the Third Quarter 2020
  • Generated Third Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $30.4 million compared to Third Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $29.7 million
  • Reported Third Quarter 2021 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $48.2 million compared to $42.8 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter 2020
  • Distributed 354.6 million wholesale fuel gallons during the Third Quarter 2021 at an average wholesale fuel margin per gallon of 9.6 cents compared to 327.4 million wholesale fuel gallons at an average wholesale fuel margin per gallon of 9.4 cents during the Third Quarter 2020, an increase of 8% in gallons distributed and an increase of 2% in margin per gallon
  • Reported Third Quarter 2021 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $27.9 million compared to $19.5 million of Gross Profit for the Third Quarter 2020
  • Retail segment sold 110.5 million retail fuel gallons during the Third Quarter 2021, including 49.4 million same store retail fuel gallons, a 14% increase compared to 43.2 million same store retail fuel gallons sold during the Third Quarter 2020
  • The Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.53 times for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 1.22 times for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021
  • The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Third Quarter 2021  
  • Through September 30, 2021, CrossAmerica had closed on 98 properties related to the previously announced acquisition of 106 convenience store properties from 7-Eleven, Inc.

Allentown, PA November 8, 2021 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) ("CrossAmerica” or the "Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We had another strong quarter despite continuing challenges from COVID and the crude oil price environment. As of today, we have also closed on substantially all of the assets from our 7-Eleven acquisition,” said Charles Nifong, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. "Our results this quarter reflect the benefit of these newly acquired assets as well as the positive impact of our ongoing strategic initiatives on our overall business. We remain highly focused on the successful integration of our new sites and on executing our strategic plan to further drive our profitability.”

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

CrossAmerica reported Operating Income of $12.6 million and Net Income of $8.9 million or earnings of $0.23 per diluted common unit for the third quarter 2021. For the same period in 2020, the Partnership reported Operating Income of $23.7 million and Net Income of $21.2 million or $0.56 per diluted common unit. During the third quarter 2020, Operating and Net Income both benefited from a $12.9 million gain on dispositions, primarily driven by gains related to the properties sold in the asset exchanges with Circle K.

Adjusted EBITDA was $35.9 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $30.0 million for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 20% (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Wholesale Segment

During the third quarter 2021, CrossAmerica’s Wholesale segment generated $48.2 million in gross profit compared to $42.8 million in gross profit for the third quarter 2020, representing an increase of 13%. The Partnership distributed, on a wholesale basis, 354.6 million gallons of motor fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.096 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $34.1 million. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, CrossAmerica distributed, on a wholesale basis, 327.4 million gallons of fuel at an average wholesale gross profit of $0.094 per gallon, resulting in motor fuel gross profit of $30.7 million. The 11% increase in motor fuel gross profit was driven by an 8% increase in fuel volume distributed and a 2% increase in fuel margin per gallon. The main drivers of the volume increase were the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. The Partnership’s wholesale fuel margin benefited from higher terms discount as a result of the higher crude prices during the quarter and from increased volume to CrossAmerica’s company operated retail sites.

The prices paid by the Partnership to its motor fuel suppliers for wholesale motor fuel (which affects the cost of sales) are highly correlated to the price of crude oil. The average daily spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil during the third quarter 2021 was $70.58 per barrel, a 73% increase, compared to the average daily spot price of $40.89 per barrel during the same period in 2020.

CrossAmerica’s gross profit from rent for the Wholesale segment was $13.3 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $11.9 million for the third quarter 2020, representing an increase of 12%. The increase in rent was primarily driven by $0.5 million in rent concessions that impacted the third quarter 2020.

Operating expenses increased $0.4 million or 4%, primarily as a result of increases in management fees and insurance expense.

Operating income for the Wholesale segment was $39.5 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 14%. As discussed above, the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the increase in motor fuel gross profit.

Retail Segment

For the third quarter 2021, the Retail segment reported motor fuel gross profit of $7.8 million. For the same period in 2020, CrossAmerica generated motor fuel gross profit of $3.5 million. The $4.3 million or 122% increase in motor fuel gross profit was attributable to increased volume and higher fuel margins for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

The Retail segment sold 110.5 million of retail fuel gallons during the third quarter 2021, a 29% increase over third quarter 2020. This increased volume resulted from the increase in company operated sites as a result of the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven as well as the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Same store fuel volume for the third quarter 2021 increased to 49.4 million gallons from 43.2 million during the third quarter 2020, an increase of 14%.

CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit and other revenues increased $3.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, as a result of the increase in company operated sites driven by the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 26.6% to 26.7% with same store merchandise sales flat for the third quarter 2021 when compared to the third quarter 2020. Same store merchandise sales increased 9% for the third quarter 2021 when compared to the third quarter 2019.

Operating expenses increased $6.7 million or 35% primarily due to a $4.4 million increase as a result of the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven and higher employment costs at the company operated sites acquired in the April 2020 acquisition of retail and wholesale assets.

Operating income for the Retail segment was $2.0 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter 2020, primarily as a result of changes in operations noted above.

Acquisition Activity

As of September 30, 2021, CrossAmerica had closed on 98 sites for total consideration of $262.0 million, including inventory and other working capital, of its previously announced acquisition of 106 convenience store properties from 7-Eleven. As of November 4, 2021, the Partnership had closed on five additional properties for a purchase price of $10.4 million, including inventory and other working capital. CrossAmerica anticipates closing on the final three properties, once it is in receipt of all required operational licenses and permits.

Divestment of Assets

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, CrossAmerica sold 14 and 23 properties for $4.9 million and $8.8 million in proceeds, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2021, CrossAmerica had $636.7 million outstanding under its CAPL Credit Facility and $160.0 million outstanding under its JKM Credit Facility. As of November 4, 2021, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $84.6 million was available for future borrowings under the CAPL Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, which excludes any pro forma EBITDA from CrossAmerica’s recent acquisition, was 5.4 times as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the credit facility.

Distributions

On October 21, 2021, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner ("Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the third quarter 2021. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on November 10, 2021 to all unitholders of record as of November 3, 2021. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

Distributable Cash Flow was $30.4 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $29.7 million for the same period in 2020. The 2% increase in Distributable Cash Flow was primarily due to the overall performance of both the Wholesale and Retail segments, offset by a $3.8 million tax benefit recorded in the third quarter 2020. The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the current quarter was 1.53 times compared to 1.50 times for the third quarter 2020. For the trailing twelve-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Distribution Coverage Ratio was 1.22 and 1.24 times, respectively (see Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release).

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on November 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode for both is 8674133#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). A slide presentation for the conference call will also be available on the investor section of the Partnership’s website. To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations. After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $8,247  $513 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $339 and $429, respectively  39,169   28,519 
Accounts receivable from related parties  836   931 
Inventory  39,552   23,253 
Assets held for sale  3,901   9,898 
Other current assets  18,290   11,707 
Total current assets  109,995   74,821 
Property and equipment, net  756,642   570,856 
Right-of-use assets, net  170,939   167,860 
Intangible assets, net  120,308   92,912 
Goodwill  100,115   88,764 
Other assets  22,006   19,129 
Total assets $1,280,005  $1,014,342 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $9,923  $2,631 
Current portion of operating lease obligations  34,828   31,958 
Accounts payable  85,717   63,978 
Accounts payable to related parties  9,205   5,379 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  24,527   23,267 
Motor fuel and sales taxes payable  23,233   19,735 
Total current liabilities  187,433   146,948 
Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion  795,626   527,299 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion  141,979   141,380 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  13,917   15,022 
Asset retirement obligations  45,430   41,450 
Other long-term liabilities  34,071   32,575 
Total liabilities  1,218,456   904,674 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Equity:        
Common units—37,891,701 and 37,868,046 units issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively		  61,396   112,124 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  153   (2,456)
Total equity  61,549   109,668 
Total liabilities and equity $1,280,005  $1,014,342 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Operating revenues (a) $985,122  $591,022  $2,501,740  $1,381,119 
Costs of sales (b)  909,391   528,750   2,306,047   1,225,470 
Gross profit  75,731   62,272   195,693   155,649 
                 
Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests           3,202 
Operating expenses:                
Operating expenses (c)  34,548   27,508   95,021   63,328 
General and administrative expenses  9,903   5,363   24,429   15,440 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  19,118   18,590   56,732   51,867 
Total operating expenses  63,569   51,461   176,182   130,635 
Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net  426   12,881   375   79,237 
Operating income  12,588   23,692   19,886   107,453 
Other income, net  127   143   419   358 
Interest expense  (4,928)  (3,522)  (12,295)  (13,183)
Income before income taxes  7,787   20,313   8,010   94,628 
Income tax benefit  (1,065)  (892)  (1,664)  (3,868)
Net income  8,852   21,205   9,674   98,496 
IDR distributions           (133)
Net income available to limited partners $8,852  $21,205  $9,674  $98,363 
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $0.23  $0.56  $0.26  $2.64 
                 
Weighted-average limited partner units:                
Basic common units  37,887,493   37,867,647   37,877,273   37,202,087 
Diluted common units  37,906,799   37,868,610   37,898,036   37,202,087 
                 
Supplemental information:                
(a) includes excise taxes of: $62,427  $47,222  $156,180  $95,929 
(a) includes rent income of:  21,498   19,747   62,832   62,859 
(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion                
(b) includes rent expense of:  5,968   6,036   17,912   19,088 
(c) includes rent expense of:  3,353   3,310   9,814   5,832 

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $9,674  $98,496 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:		        
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  56,732   51,867 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  1,182   781 
Credit loss expense  70   1,014 
Deferred income tax benefit  (2,199)  (4,047)
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  1,096   83 
Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net  (375)  (87,225)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions  10,087   25,534 
Net cash provided by operating activities  76,267   86,503 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Principal payments received on notes receivable  151   246 
Proceeds from Circle K in connection with CST Fuel Supply Exchange     23,049 
Proceeds from sale of assets  11,012   13,757 
Capital expenditures  (32,370)  (24,439)
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (261,993)  (28,244)
Net cash used in investing activities  (283,200)  (15,631)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities  167,000   159,098 
Repayments on revolving credit facilities  (43,452)  (170,580)
Borrowings under the Term Loan Facility  159,950    
Payments of finance lease obligations  (1,944)  (1,830)
Payments of deferred financing costs  (7,135)   
Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights  (93)  (8)
Distributions paid to holders of the IDRs     (133)
Distributions paid on common units  (59,659)  (57,871)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  214,667   (71,324)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  7,734   (452)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  513   1,780 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $8,247  $1,328 

Segment Results

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts): 

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross profit:                
Motor fuel–third party $18,180  $15,505  $52,232  $40,722 
Motor fuel–intersegment and related party  15,943   15,181   33,633   38,023 
Motor fuel gross profit  34,123   30,686   85,865   78,745 
Rent gross profit  13,264   11,853   38,730   38,244 
Other revenues  795   290   2,658   1,705 
Total gross profit  48,182   42,829   127,253   118,694 
Income from CST Fuel Supply equity interests (a)           3,202 
Operating expenses  (8,686)  (8,329)  (29,608)  (26,912)
Operating income $39,496  $34,500  $97,645  $94,984 
Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (b)                
Motor fuel–third party                
Independent dealers (c)  676   683   676   683 
Lessee dealers (d)  643   672   643   672 
Total motor fuel distribution–third party sites  1,319   1,355   1,319   1,355 
Motor fuel–intersegment and related party                
Commission agents (Retail segment) (d)  200   211   200   211 
Company operated retail sites (Retail segment) (e)  248   149   248   149 
Total motor fuel distribution–intersegment and
related party sites		  448   360   448   360 
Motor fuel distribution sites (average during the period):                
Motor fuel-third party distribution  1,325   1,345   1,330   1,253 
Motor fuel-intersegment and related party distribution  395   364   368   327 
Total motor fuel distribution sites  1,720   1,709   1,698   1,580 
Volume of gallons distributed (in thousands)                
Third party  244,545   242,826   700,645   613,250 
Intersegment and related party  110,087   84,541   277,392   195,008 
Total volume of gallons distributed  354,632   327,367   978,037   808,258 
                 
Wholesale margin per gallon $0.096  $0.094  $0.088  $0.097 

(a)    Represents income from CrossAmerica’s equity interest in CST Fuel Supply. The CST Fuel Supply Exchange closed on March 25, 2020.
(b)    In addition, as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to 14 sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.
(c)    The decrease in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to loss of contracts, most of which were lower margin, partially offset by the increase in independent dealer sites as a result of the real estate rationalization effort and the resulting reclassification of the sites from a lessee dealer or commission site to an independent dealer site when CrossAmerica continues to supply the sites after divestiture.
(d)    The decreases in the lessee dealer and commission agent site counts were primarily attributable to the real estate rationalization effort.
(e)    The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 98 company operated sites from the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven.

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites):

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross profit:                
Motor fuel $7,750  $3,487  $18,120  $7,176 
Merchandise  15,543   12,305   37,876   21,689 
Rent  2,266   1,858   6,190   5,527 
Other revenue  2,310   1,825   6,480   3,046 
Total gross profit  27,869   19,475   68,666   37,438 
Operating expenses  (25,862)  (19,179)  (65,413)  (36,416)
Operating income $2,007  $296  $3,253  $1,022 
                 
Retail sites (end of period):                
Commission agents (a)  200   211   200   211 
Company operated retail sites (b)  248   149   248   149 
Total system sites at the end of the period  448   360   448   360 
                 
Total system operating statistics:                
Average retail fuel sites during the period  395   359   368   289 
Volume of gallons sold (in thousands)  110,523   85,902   278,564   177,855 
                 
Commission agents statistics:                
Average retail fuel sites during the period  201   209   203   196 
                 
Company operated retail site statistics:                
Average retail fuel sites during the period  194   150   165   93 
Same store fuel volume (c)  49,444   43,232  n/a  n/a 
Same store merchandise sales (c) $43,604  $43,605  n/a  n/a 
Merchandise gross profit percentage  26.7%  26.6%  26.8%  26.1%

(a)    The decrease in the commission site count was primarily attributable to the real estate rationalization effort.
(b)    The increase in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the 98 company operated sites from the acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven.
(c)    Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales in all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales includes store and cigarette sales and excludes branded food sales and other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales. Since CrossAmerica did not have any company operated sites in 2020, until the acquisition of retail and wholesale assets closed in April 2020, there are no same store metrics to present for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income available to the Partnership before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based employee and director compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net, and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax benefit or expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of the CrossAmerica financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the CrossAmerica business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of the Partnership’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Partnership’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per unit amounts):

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income available to limited partners $8,852  $21,205  $9,674  $98,363 
Interest expense  4,928   3,522   12,295   13,183 
Income tax benefit  (1,065)  (892)  (1,664)  (3,868)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  19,118   18,590   56,732   51,867 
EBITDA  31,833   42,425   77,037   159,545 
Equity-based employee and director compensation expense  342   35   1,096   83 
Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a)  (426)  (12,881)  (375)  (79,237)
Acquisition-related costs (b)  4,141   385   8,502   2,578 
Adjusted EBITDA  35,890   29,964   86,260   82,969 
Cash interest expense  (4,267)  (3,261)  (11,113)  (12,401)
Sustaining capital expenditures (c)  (975)  (745)  (3,407)  (1,792)
Current income tax (expense) benefit (d)  (214)  3,784   (548)  7,452 
Distributable Cash Flow $30,434  $29,742  $71,192  $76,228 
Weighted-average diluted common units  37,907   37,869   37,898   37,202 
Distributions paid per limited partner unit (e) $0.5250  $0.5250  $1.5750  $1.5750 
Distribution Coverage Ratio (f) 1.53x  1.50x  1.19x  1.30x 

(a)   CrossAmerica recorded gains on the sale of sites in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort of $0.4 million and $1.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, CrossAmerica recorded gains on the sale of CAPL properties in connection with the asset exchange with Circle K of $11.4 million and $19.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The Partnership also recorded gains on the sale of sites in connection with its ongoing real estate rationalization effort of $2.2 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a $67.6 million gain on the sale of its 17.5% investment in CST Fuel Supply. Also, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, CrossAmerica recorded a loss on lease terminations, including the non-cash write-off of deferred rent income associated with these leases, of $10.9 million.
(b)   Relates to certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain purchase accounting adjustments associated with recently acquired businesses.
(c)   Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica’s long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes, including payments to renew existing distribution contracts, or to maintain CrossAmerica’s sites in conditions suitable to lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.
(d)   Consistent with prior divestitures, the current income tax expense (benefit) excludes income tax incurred on the sale of sites.
(e)   On October 21, 2021, the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the third quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on November 10, 2021 to all unitholders of record on November 3, 2021.
(f)   The distribution coverage ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by the weighted-average diluted common units and then dividing that result by the distributions paid per limited partner unit.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,800 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,200 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contact

Investor Relations:      Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 210-742-8316

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe,” "expect,” "should,” "intends,” "estimates,” "target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


﻿

