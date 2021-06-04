SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’717 0.4%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0941 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’889 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’389 -5.6%  Dollar 0.8994 -0.5%  Öl 71.9 0.7% 
04.06.2021 19:44:00

Cross Trade to bring weekend trading to the (UK)

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Trade is pleased to introduce a new concept of trading for investors. The Cross Trade platform allows trading between investors when the markets are closed on weekends and holidays.

Investors will be about to level the playing field and be given direct access to the trading platform where they can conduct transactions. Gaining direct access is the key for investors where they will see real time orders.

Cross Trade will start with the FTSE 100.

Companies not listed within the FTSE can register their company here so they can make it's shares available to it's investor base.

http://www.ctraex.com/public.php

Investors may register here to be informed on the next steps.

http://ctraex.com/investor.php?cntry=U.S.A.

www.ctraex.com

CONTACT: info@ctraex.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-trade-to-bring-weekend-trading-to-the-uk-301306177.html

SOURCE Cross Trade Holdings

﻿

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

