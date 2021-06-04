|
04.06.2021 19:44:00
NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Trade is pleased to introduce a new concept of trading for investors. The Cross Trade platform allows trading between investors when the markets are closed on weekends and holidays.
Investors will be about to level the playing field and be given direct access to the trading platform where they can conduct transactions. Gaining direct access is the key for investors where they will see real time orders.
Cross Trade will start with the FTSE 100.
Companies not listed within the FTSE can register their company here so they can make it's shares available to it's investor base.
http://www.ctraex.com/public.php
Investors may register here to be informed on the next steps.
http://ctraex.com/investor.php?cntry=U.S.A.
www.ctraex.com
CONTACT: info@ctraex.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-trade-to-bring-weekend-trading-to-the-uk-301306177.html
SOURCE Cross Trade Holdings
Inside
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Heimatmarkt zog am Freitag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zu und konnte vorübergehend erstmals über die 15.700-Punkte-Marke klettern. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Zuwächse. In Fernost konnten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Tendenz einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}