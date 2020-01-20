Cross Company acquires Flow-Tech, a Maryland-based instrumentation company

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cross Company, a 100% employee owned industrial solutions company that is innovating industry, one customer at a time, announced today they are acquiring Flow-Tech, a process instrumentation and measurement technology sales and service provider based in Hunt Valley, MD.

Jason Hicks, Cross Company Flow and Safety Technologies group President, said of the acquisition, "This is a great fit for our organization. We are excited to have Chris Easton and Dick Easton and the entire Flow-Tech team join us at Cross. Adding Flow-Tech's expertise in instrumentation sales and service as well as the additional areas in Virginia, Maryland, and DC will be a tremendous asset to our customers."

"We are excited to add Flow-Tech's associates to our team, as they bring 35 years of experience in a broad range of measurement technologies with quite an installed base of customers and equipment to add our valuable services.", said Cross Company CEO, John King. "It's really exciting for them as well, because they now can join our ESOP, or employee stock ownership plan, and become employee-owners."

Flow-Tech will become a part of Cross Company's Flow and Safety Technologies group, one of six Cross divisions, headquartered in Knoxville, TN. Their Hunt Valley, MD office will remain operational and continue providing service to Virginia, Maryland, and DC areas.

"Flow-Tech customers will also benefit from the added resources of a larger company with access to all the capabilities of a larger company with a robust industrial e-commerce platform and expanded technologies and services", said Hicks.

About Cross Company

Cross Company is a 100% employee-owned industrial solutions company that is innovating the industrial world, one customer at a time. The company was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1954 and has over 650 associates and 20 locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Cross specializes in robotics and machine automation, industrial measurement and calibration, process flow and safety technologies, process control integration, industrial and hydraulic hoses & fittings, and as an original equipment supplier in the mobile vehicle systems integration industry. Cross Company's corporate

SOURCE Cross Company