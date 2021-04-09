 Crombie REIT Fiscal 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting and Q1 Fiscal 2021 Conference Call | 09.04.21 | finanzen.ch
09.04.2021 22:54:00

Crombie REIT Fiscal 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting and Q1 Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

NEW GLASGOW, NS, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold its virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Unitholders on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Crombie (CNW Group/Crombie REIT)

"Non-objecting" non-registered (or beneficial) holders and proxy appointees have the opportunity to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Circular. "Objecting" non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. The Circular can be accessed on Crombie's website at www.crombiereit.com under Investors or www.sedar.com and provides additional information on how to attend and vote at the Meeting, including how "Objecting" beneficial shareholders may duly appoint themselves as proxyholder.

The webcast may be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/427301334. A replay of the meeting will be available on Crombie's website for 90 days after the meeting. Please contact management if access to the internet is unavailable, and a phone number will be provided.

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

Crombie will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) during which senior management will discuss Crombie's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after market close.

Dial in numbers to join the conference call are:

(416) 764-8688
(888) 390-0546

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombiereit.com under Investors.

Replay will be available by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering passcode 732515 #, until midnight, May 13, 2021, or on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Trust ("Crombie") invests in quality real estate that enhances local communities and is adaptable to long-term growth. As one of the country's leading national retail property landlords, Crombie's portfolio includes grocery-anchored retail, shopping centres, industrial, and mixed-use developments in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. Crombie is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Learn more at www.crombiereit.com.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

﻿

