13.04.2021 01:24:00
Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The call will also be available live and on replay through April 27, 2022 at this site.
About Crocs, Inc.:
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.
In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.comor follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
clin@crocs.com
Media Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
mlayton@crocs.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-announces-conference-call-to-review-first-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301267149.html
SOURCE Crocs, Inc.
