CRN Names CRITICALSTART To Its 2021 MSP 500 List

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named CRITICALSTART to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

CRITICALSTART earned its place on the list for developing the industry's only cloud-based platform that resolves 99% of security events, helping eliminate compromises and stop breaches. By integrating monitoring tools often overlooked by companies, CRITICALSTART's customers see a 100% ROI from using its one-of-a-kind comprehensive security solutions.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as one of this year's top Managed Service Providers," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "Our ability to provide our customers with end-to-end service and support that detects every alert and stops breaches before they start is a point of pride for our entire team, and we sincerely appreciate being recognized for what sets us apart in our industry."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 .

