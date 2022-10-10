Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CRN Confers Triple Crown Award on Sycomp in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, A Technology Company, Inc. announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sycomp as a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. The Triple Crown Award is reserved for those select few companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists.

Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel.

Sycomp has earned a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250. These recognize Sycomp attaining top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. "Being chosen for any of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating," says Mike Symons, CEO of Sycomp, "and meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of our market leadership, sales acumen, and technical prowess." 

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.: Sycomp, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, is a global provider of innovative data center, cloud, endpoint, and security services and solutions. Our team of consultants and engineers consistently outperforms clients' expectations by effectively addressing their business challenges. The firm has a worldwide presence, an impressive list of global partnerships, and over 25 years of industry experience.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

© 2022 Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crn-confers-triple-crown-award-on-sycomp-in-recognition-of-remarkable-it-market-leadership-301645222.html

SOURCE Sycomp

