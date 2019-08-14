14.08.2019 19:15:00

CRMLS Adds dashCMA Reports to Marketplace

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMLS, the nation's largest and most recognized MLS, added reports from dashCMA to its Marketplace line of products. The CRMLS Marketplace is a unique group of cutting-edge real estate products offered to users at discounted rates negotiated by CRMLS.

CRMLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Regional MLS)

dashCMA is a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) generator designed to equip users with modern pricing perspectives at a glance. It's built to be as simple and intuitive as possible, providing consumers with a single dashboard view laying out a real estate professional's pricing strategy.

"The reports we've seen come out of dashCMA are clean and compelling," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "We're big on providing product choice, so we're eager to expand the range of CMA options for our users with this offering."

"As an agent myself, I was frustrated with the traditional 60+ page model. I wanted a report that could clearly illustrate how aggressive or conservative my pricing recommendation was in a single view," said Karen Abram, CEO and founder of dashCMA. "The inspiration for dashCMA comes from an Albert Einstein quote: 'If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough.'"

CRMLS makes products available in its Marketplace at discounted rates or at no additional cost for its users. CRMLS users may try dashCMA reports for 30 days free.

To learn more, visit the dashCMA page on https://go.crmls.org/marketplace/.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)
California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 96,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

About dashCMA
dashCMA is an innovative pricing tool for the modern real estate agent. dashCMA allows the agent to support and illustrate their pricing strategy in minutes, not hours. With one search, dashCMA shows the perspective of 25+ searches from leading competitors. Simply put, dashCMA equips the agent with a modern pricing perspective that their competition isn't showing, helping them win more listings, win more accepted offers, but more importantly, win their client's trust.

CONTACT: Art Carter, art@crmls.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crmls-adds-dashcma-reports-to-marketplace-300901820.html

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Nachrichten

