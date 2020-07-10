10.07.2020 03:45:00

CRM - Construction Management Now Serving Florida Areas

MIMS, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Carolina-based general contracting firm CRM – Construction Management (CRM-CM) is excited to announce its services are now available in Brevard County, Florida in addition to South Carolina and North Carolina. This furthers the company's mission to start with strong roots and deliver a plethora of residential and commercial services.

CRM-CM offers both commercial and residential services including, but not limited to, new construction, remodeling, tenant up-fits, renovations and construction management. More specifically, residential services include custom homes, spec homes, custom renovations including bathrooms and kitchens, historic homes, additions and garages; commercial services include tenant build-outs, new builds, renovations, exteriors and construction project management.

"We are pleased to enter the Florida market and serve Titusville and Brevard County," CRM-CM President Tim McBee said. "We look forward to offering our quality products to a new area along the Southeast coast and working with homeowners to create their dream homes as well as businesses to build out space that is efficient for them."

As evidenced by an extensive list of satisfied, repeat clients, the firm sets the trend in customer satisfaction with a straightforward work model that is simplified, comprehensive and efficient. From cutting-edge building technologies to improved methods of installation and automated decision-making systems, CRM-CM is smarter, faster.

For ultimate communication and seamless updates, CRM-CM also offers a simple online system that allows clients to access their projects from any computer, tablet or smartphone. Founded on a philosophy driven by Colossians 2:6-7, the firm recognizes the importance of starting with strong roots and strives to deliver the best quality construction and renovation work at a competitive pricepoint.

CRM-CM currently serves North Carolina, South Carolina and, now, Florida. Visit http://www.CRM-CM.com to learn more about the firm's available residential and commercial services, the project process and the new showroom coming soon to Titusville, Florida.

About CRM – Construction Management
CRM – Construction Management offers both commercial and residential services including, but not limited to, new construction, remodeling, tenant up-fits, renovations and construction management. As evidenced by an extensive list of satisfied, repeat clients, CRM sets the trend in customer satisfaction. The owner, a graduate of the Florida Atlantic University of Architecture, has completed over $2 billion of work in his management career. To learn more, visit http://www.CRM-CM.com.

 

