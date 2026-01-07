Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.01.2026

Critical Metals Shares Rise 12% On Greenland Project Construction Approval

Critical Metals Corporation Registered Shs
11.30 EUR 8.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) shares jumped 12.48 percent on Wednesday, gaining $1.47 to trade at $13.29, after the company announced it has formally greenlit construction of a multi-use storage and pilot-plant facility in Qaqortoq, Greenland.

The project is a key enabling infrastructure milestone for the company's Tanbreez rare earth and critical metals project. The stock was last seen trading at $13.29, up from a previous close of $11.81.

Shares opened at $12.33 and moved within a day's range of $12.23 to $13.98 on the Nasdaq. Trading activity was heavy, with volume reaching about 32.34 million shares, more than double the stock's average volume of roughly 14.92 million shares.

Critical Metals Corp. has traded between $1.23 and $32.15 over the past 52 weeks.

