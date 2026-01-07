Critical Metals Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 133352611 / VGG2662B1031
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
07.01.2026 19:21:46
Critical Metals Shares Rise 12% On Greenland Project Construction Approval
(RTTNews) - Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) shares jumped 12.48 percent on Wednesday, gaining $1.47 to trade at $13.29, after the company announced it has formally greenlit construction of a multi-use storage and pilot-plant facility in Qaqortoq, Greenland.
The project is a key enabling infrastructure milestone for the company's Tanbreez rare earth and critical metals project. The stock was last seen trading at $13.29, up from a previous close of $11.81.
Shares opened at $12.33 and moved within a day's range of $12.23 to $13.98 on the Nasdaq. Trading activity was heavy, with volume reaching about 32.34 million shares, more than double the stock's average volume of roughly 14.92 million shares.
Critical Metals Corp. has traded between $1.23 and $32.15 over the past 52 weeks.
Nachrichten zu Critical Metals Corporation Registered Shs
Analysen zu Critical Metals Corporation Registered Shs
3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuem Rekordhoch: SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX zum Handelsende nahe Bestmarke - 25'000er-Marke geknackt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Mittwoch auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.