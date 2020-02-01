Criterion.B Launches Swifty, a Full-Service Marketing Platform for Multifamily Properties

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Criterion.B, an award-winning marketing and branding agency, is excited to announce the launch of Swifty, a full-service marketing platform for multifamily properties.

Swifty allows multifamily property management companies to use premium pre-designed website themes to quickly and seamlessly launch high-end sites for each community in their portfolio at a fraction of the cost of custom-designed websites.

After thorough research and based on more than 10 years' experience in multifamily marketing, Criterion.B identified a significant need in the market for Swifty.

"Swifty is built for property managers; we listen to our clients and we apply what we learn. We want to make their lives easier by making their sites painless to manage." said Jon Simpson, Chief Executive and Founder at Criterion.B. "This full suite of marketing services offers management companies the ability to launch high-end websites for their properties in a matter of hours so they can continue to lease up without missing a beat."

Unlike competitor platforms, Swifty's premium themes focus on search engine optimization (SEO) from the ground up, with best practices in place to improve local search rankings.

Additionally, property management companies can use the same apartment website theme for consistency across all properties while interchanging the branding, colors, photography, and fonts to make each site feel unique. Swifty also offers 13 custom-designed pages that multifamily professionals can easily turn on or off based on their property's needs.

To view Swifty's premium apartment website themes, visit beswifty.com.

As part of the launch, Swifty is offering a special, limited-time promotion. Property management companies that sign an annual contract before March 1, 2020, will receive 50% off their first six months. For specifics on the promotion, call (866) 492-2873.

About Criterion.B:

Criterion.B is an agency focused on branding and inbound marketing for the commercial real estate industry. We provide ROI, drive business growth, and build brand identities for our clients. For more information, visit http://www.criterionb.com.

Criterion.B Office Hours: Monday—Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST

About Swifty:

Powered by the team behind Criterion.B, Swifty provides powerful apartment community websites. Our mission is to quickly launch or update websites for your properties that are beautifully designed, built for performance, and incredibly easy to manage. Swifty removes the hassle and guesswork out of building and maintaining websites by offering pre-designed premium themes with 13 custom-designed pages you can easily turn on or off. For more information, visit beswifty.com or call (866) 492-2873.

Swifty Office Hours: Monday—Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST

