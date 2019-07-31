31.07.2019 14:26:00

Criteo CEO Interview - Q2 2019 Results

PARIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo, the advertising platform for the open Internet, has just announced its second quarter 2019 results. Founder and CEO JB Rudelle comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q2-2019-results/

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Q2 performance

- New solutions

- Core retargeting business

- Strategic initiatives

- Priorities going forward

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. Close to 2,900 Criteo team members partner with close to 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com

