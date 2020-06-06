Cristobal Preparation: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage ahead of Tropical Storm

NEW ORLEANS, La., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who stand to be impacted by Tropical Storm Cristobal – expected to make landfall on Sunday.

Officials are estimating 4-12 inches of storm surge along the Gulf Coast. A tropical storm warning has been issued in metro New Orleans and the river parishes.

"This storm is fairly large and is expected to cause localized flooding," said Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "Tropical Storm Cristobal is creating an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage. As preparations begin, we want to offer our neighbors a place to store their belongings at no cost for one month."

U-Haul is making 12 Louisiana stores available to assist. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood

No. 4 Westbank Expressway

Gretna, LA 70053

(504) 368-1965

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square

1915 SW Railroad Ave.

Hammond, LA 70403

(985) 345-3066

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.

2340 Lapalco Blvd.

Harvey, LA 70058

(504) 368-7823

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Houma

133 Monarch Drive

Houma, LA 70364

(985) 868-5224

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner

2828 Marietta St.

Kenner, LA 70062

(504) 468-3444

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero

7201 Westbank Expressway

Marrero, LA 70072

(504) 349-0969

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Airline Hwy.

3847 Airline Drive

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 302-4666

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd.

3800 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70002

(504) 837-4122

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave.

1019 Central Ave.

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 737-0916

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly

6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans, LA 70126

(504) 246-9011

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Michoud Blvd.

4449 Michoud Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70129

(504) 254-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.

1685 Gause Blvd.

Slidell, LA 70458

(985) 643-7073

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers should ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

