27.11.2023 00:48:00

CRI Online:2023 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan to be Held Soon

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 29 to 30, the 2023 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan will be held in Chengdu, hosted by the People's Government of Sichuan Province and co-organized by the Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation, the Sichuan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Sichuan Provincial Economic and Information Department, the Sichuan Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the Sichuan Provincial Returned Overseas Chinese Federation.

"This is the 10th year since the founding of the Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan." Fang Qing, deputy director of the Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation, said that during the event, Sichuan intends to hold one main event (2023 F2023 Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Visit to Sichuan Investment Promotion Conference and Project Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony), and two thematic activities (Roundtable on Cooperation and Exchange of well-known Foreign Enterprises, 2023 China (Sichuan) Advanced Materials Industry Cooperation Promotion Meeting), and co-ordinate the city (state) to organize numerous thematic activities. In order to pragmatically bridge the platform of government-enterprise exchanges and cooperation, it is proposed to organize and carry out the "Enterprise-Local Government Breakfast Communication Session", inviting the responsible representatives of the 21 cities (states) and the person in charge of the economic cooperation department to carry out "face-to-face" exchanges with important businessmen in Sichuan. In addition, it will also organize the participants to join the city (state) to carry out investment visits and hold talks and other series of activities.

Organized for nine consecutive years, the Sichuan Tour has become an annual investment promotion event in Sichuan Province, attracting a large number of Chinese and foreign investors, including the world's top 500 (multinational enterprises), central-government enterprises and key state-owned enterprises, China's top 500, private enterprises top 500, industry-leading enterprises, totaling more than 4,800 well-known enterprises and business associations, more than 8,000 people visiting Sichuan to discuss exchanges and on-site visits to invest and share the opportunities for development of Sichuan.

The "Well-known Chinese and Foreign Enterprises' Sichuan Tour" is a major brand open platform activity with high level and wide influence in Sichuan Province. It has been held once a year since 2014, and has been held for 9 consecutive years, which has achieved fruitful results in investment promotion, with good brand effect, nurtured a number of important businessmen resources, promoted a number of major investment projects, and vigorously boosted the economic and social development of Sichuan.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cri-online2023-well-known-chinese-and-foreign-enterprises-visit-to-sichuan-to-be-held-soon-301997543.html

SOURCE CRI Online

