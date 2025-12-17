Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’057 0.2%  SPI 17’920 0.0%  Dow 48’114 -0.6%  DAX 24’077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’788 1.5%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.1%  Öl 58.8 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Helvetia Baloise46664220Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Givaudan1064593
Top News
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Suche...
eToro entdecken

CRH Aktie 558474 / IE0001827041

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.12.2025 04:34:14

CRH Announces Acquisition Of North American Aggregates

CRH
101.20 CHF -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - CRH announced the acquisition of North American Aggregates, a supplier of aggregates based in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. This strategic move expands CRH Americas Materials' aggregates business in both New York and New Jersey, enhancing the company's ability to meet the long-term supply needs of customers across the region.

North American Aggregates' waterfront plant in New Jersey adds significant new aggregate reserves to Tilcon NY operations. The facility also provides efficient processing and screening capabilities that integrate seamlessly with CRH Americas Materials' existing network. This acquisition is expected to drive growth and broaden CRH's reach, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in the regional construction materials market.