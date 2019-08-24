CrewBloom Drives Focus on the Insurance Industry as Demand For Outsourced Professionals Grow

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrewBloom fills the need of insurance companies for more sales professionals with its outsourced appointment setting and telesales experts.

CrewBloom — a remote outsourcing company is bridging the gap between insurance companies and global talent. Given the insurance industry's hard-selling nature, there is a significant demand for outbound telesales and appointment setting services.

Sales agents strive to close every sales opportunity they come across. But in this industry sales agents spend more time prospecting and cold calling than speaking in front of decision-makers and selling their services. In serving this industry CrewBloom quickly learned one thing: the initial stages of the sales process are the most costly and time consuming yet require top-caliber talent. With this, CrewBloom is capitalizing on the demand.

Brianna Carney, co-founder of CrewBloom, predicts that the insurance outsourcing space is headed towards an explosive growth. "We understand that top performing agents want to convert policies and get more people insured. The most time-consuming and least exciting portion of a licensed agents' job is qualifying leads and prospecting. That's where CrewBloom's remote solution comes in."

With very tight competition in the outsourcing space, CrewBloom aims to provide different value to clients. Aside from flexible pricing options, CrewBloom boasts a pool of highly vetted, highly energetic talent with impeccable communication skills and instinct. Further, they also require no agents minimums and are building trust with their clients by allowing them to interview candidates to better understand their abilities before moving forward.

"Companies not adapting their traditional insurance sales methods of purchasing lead lists in addition to relying on referrals are losing out on getting more policies in the hands of the uninsured by their innovative competitors who are adopting remote outsourcing solutions,'' added Carney.

"We aim to impact more businesses who are hungry for growth, and the insurance industry is a massive opportunity. Agency owners are excited to pass the initial stages of the sales cycle to an outsourced agent, giving them more time to meet with clients, network, and empowering them to sell more policies."

CrewBloom is excited to welcome more insurance companies to their client list.

