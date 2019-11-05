+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 22:45:00

Cresswind Georgia Creates New Destination in Hoschton, Georgia

HOSCHTON, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the Southeastern U.S. – is moving forward with a new 55+ community, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes. Located in Hoschton, Georgia, just north of Braselton and less than an hour from downtown Atlanta, this community is on track to open its model park and start sales in Spring 2020.

Upon completion, Cresswind Georgia will feature 1,300 homes. Many home plans are favorites among buyers at existing communities, and several new designs will be available to meet specific market needs. Residents will enjoy the award-winning lifestyle Cresswind communities are known for including lake amenities, pickleball courts, a large clubhouse and much more.

"The site of Cresswind Georgia is one of the few contiguous pieces of property this size available to develop," Kolter Homes Senior Vice President of Georgia Tony Adams said. "When complete, it will have several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails throughout."

According to Adams, Hoschton is an attractive location to build an active adult community as it is just outside the city but close enough to enjoy major league baseball, basketball, football and soccer. Residents can just as easily be in the mountains, on Lake Lanier, or cheering on the Dawgs in Athens within the same amount of time. Braselton and the historic town of Hoschton are the next natural jump for Atlanta going toward the Northeast.

Closer to home, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes residents can enjoy tours of Chateau Elan Winery, a day of hiking or fishing at Little Mulberry Park, a race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and a myriad of fall festivals. Plenty of dining options are also nearby for those wishing to sample a variety of foods and flavors including Sarazen's Bar & Grille, Paddy's Irish Pub, The Roman Oven, Cotton Calf Kitchen, Versailles at Chateau Elan, Pats Eatery and Houndstooth Grill & Tavern.

Additionally, the Mall of Georgia is located just 17 miles from Hoschton and offers a variety of shopping and dining destinations.

Of course, most residents will not want to leave Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes because of its many onsite amenities. Among the highlights is the Pickleball Center, currently in planning that upon completion should be the largest private pickleball facility in Georgia, capable to host major tournaments and events. Additional outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, an oversized event lawn for concerts and gatherings, tennis courts and more.

The planned lakeview clubhouse will feature a natatorium with an indoor swimming pool, workout facility, multiple entertainment and events spaces, arts & crafts studio and more. Aptly named, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes also features two community lakes for residents to enjoy fishing, sailing, paddle boarding, paddle boating, canoeing and kayaking.

To learn more about Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, visit http://www.KolterHomes.com/new-homes/active-adult-community-cresswind-georgia.

About Cresswind Georgia:
Cresswind Georgia is the newest adult community in the Atlanta area from Kolter Homes. Located in Hoschton, Georgia, the community offers several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails and resort style amenities including two lakes, a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a large activity lawn and more. Cresswind Georgia will open for sales in Spring 2020 with the opening of its model park. To learn more about Cresswind Georgia, visit http://www.KolterHomes.com.

About Kolter Homes:
Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Kolter Homes is the home building affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a private investment firm focused on real estate development, investment and construction. Since 1993, Kolter, as both sponsor and operator, has entered into over $10 billion of real estate transactions across multiple asset classes and geographies. Kolter is currently developing in over 30 locations throughout the southeastern United States. http://www.TheKolterGroup.com

SOURCE Cresswind Georgia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Optimismus im Handelsstreit beflügelt Ölpreise
10:36
Vontobel: BCDI® USA - der einzigartige Aktien-Index!
08:49
SMI nicht aufzuhalten
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solarenergie wird gestärkt: Tesla zeigt neues Solar Roof
Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Adecco-Aktie kann ins Plus drehen: Adecco erleidet erneut Umsatzrückgang - US-Tochter Soliant Health verkauft
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Schweizer Notenbank notfalls zu weiterer Zinssenkung bereit
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Uber schlägt Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Aktie dennoch abwärts
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Oerlikon-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Oerlikon mit tieferen Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt wies am Dienstag einen klaren Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte hingegen leicht zu. Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street ging mit vermindertem Tempo weiter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB