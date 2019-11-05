Cresswind Georgia Creates New Destination in Hoschton, Georgia

HOSCHTON, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the Southeastern U.S. – is moving forward with a new 55+ community, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes. Located in Hoschton, Georgia, just north of Braselton and less than an hour from downtown Atlanta, this community is on track to open its model park and start sales in Spring 2020.

Upon completion, Cresswind Georgia will feature 1,300 homes. Many home plans are favorites among buyers at existing communities, and several new designs will be available to meet specific market needs. Residents will enjoy the award-winning lifestyle Cresswind communities are known for including lake amenities, pickleball courts, a large clubhouse and much more.

"The site of Cresswind Georgia is one of the few contiguous pieces of property this size available to develop," Kolter Homes Senior Vice President of Georgia Tony Adams said. "When complete, it will have several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails throughout."

According to Adams, Hoschton is an attractive location to build an active adult community as it is just outside the city but close enough to enjoy major league baseball, basketball, football and soccer. Residents can just as easily be in the mountains, on Lake Lanier, or cheering on the Dawgs in Athens within the same amount of time. Braselton and the historic town of Hoschton are the next natural jump for Atlanta going toward the Northeast.

Closer to home, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes residents can enjoy tours of Chateau Elan Winery, a day of hiking or fishing at Little Mulberry Park, a race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and a myriad of fall festivals. Plenty of dining options are also nearby for those wishing to sample a variety of foods and flavors including Sarazen's Bar & Grille, Paddy's Irish Pub, The Roman Oven, Cotton Calf Kitchen, Versailles at Chateau Elan, Pats Eatery and Houndstooth Grill & Tavern.

Additionally, the Mall of Georgia is located just 17 miles from Hoschton and offers a variety of shopping and dining destinations.

Of course, most residents will not want to leave Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes because of its many onsite amenities. Among the highlights is the Pickleball Center, currently in planning that upon completion should be the largest private pickleball facility in Georgia, capable to host major tournaments and events. Additional outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, an oversized event lawn for concerts and gatherings, tennis courts and more.

The planned lakeview clubhouse will feature a natatorium with an indoor swimming pool, workout facility, multiple entertainment and events spaces, arts & crafts studio and more. Aptly named, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes also features two community lakes for residents to enjoy fishing, sailing, paddle boarding, paddle boating, canoeing and kayaking.

To learn more about Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, visit http://www.KolterHomes.com/new-homes/active-adult-community-cresswind-georgia.

About Cresswind Georgia:

Cresswind Georgia is the newest adult community in the Atlanta area from Kolter Homes. Located in Hoschton, Georgia, the community offers several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails and resort style amenities including two lakes, a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a large activity lawn and more. Cresswind Georgia will open for sales in Spring 2020 with the opening of its model park. To learn more about Cresswind Georgia, visit http://www.KolterHomes.com.

About Kolter Homes:

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Kolter Homes is the home building affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a private investment firm focused on real estate development, investment and construction. Since 1993, Kolter, as both sponsor and operator, has entered into over $10 billion of real estate transactions across multiple asset classes and geographies. Kolter is currently developing in over 30 locations throughout the southeastern United States. http://www.TheKolterGroup.com

SOURCE Cresswind Georgia