SMI 11’186 0.5%  SPI 14’231 0.6%  Dow 33’378 -0.2%  DAX 15’168 -0.1%  Euro 1.1015 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’970 0.4%  Gold 1’756 1.1%  Bitcoin 53’562 2.6%  Dollar 0.9254 -0.5%  Öl 62.7 -0.3% 
08.04.2021 16:20:00

Cresilon Closes $38.5 Million Series A-3 Financing to Accelerate Commercialization of Hemostatic Gel

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon, Inc., the Brooklyn-based biotechnology company, announced today the successful close of its Series A-3 financing, totaling $38.5 million. This financing is expected to allow the company to aggressively accelerate its global growth plan and expand the rollout of VETIGEL®, its revolutionary hemostatic gel for the animal health market. It should also help Cresilon significantly increase production capacity at its state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility in Brooklyn's Industry City.

"We greatly appreciate the support of our investors and their continued belief in Cresilon's vision," said Joe Landolina, CEO of Cresilon. "This round of funding will drastically impact our ability to execute even more rapidly and broadly by expanding our product launch globally."

The financing builds on a series of exceptional recent developments for Cresilon including the initial commercial launch of VETIGEL and key executive appointments. Cresilon plans to increase revenue by expanding the customer base of VETIGEL and dedicating resources to its first human market product launch.

"Cresilon is now extremely well-positioned to continue the global rollout of VETIGEL while at the same time investing into FDA clearance for entry into the human trauma market," Landolina added. "This is a very exciting time for Cresilon as we continue to pursue our mission of saving lives."  

About Cresilon, Inc.
Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard of care by stopping traumatic bleeds in seconds without the need for manual pressure. The company's current and future product lines target veterinary, human trauma, and human surgical applications. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. Learn more at www.cresilon.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresilon-closes-38-5-million-series-a-3-financing-to-accelerate-commercialization-of-hemostatic-gel-301264563.html

SOURCE Cresilon

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:01 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
08:55 Anleger scheuen das Risiko
07:49 Weekly-Hits: Wasserstoff – Die grüne Revolution / Europäischer Chemiesektor – Auf zu neuen Höhen
07.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
06.04.21 Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV
06.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Lonza, Vifor Pharma
mehr

https://youtu.be/fuMNzLosVPk

Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.

Alexander Berger: Zeit für Veränderung – Kann man Bidens Handschrift bereits erkennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Scharfe Kritik: Bank of America geht auf Bitcoin los
ABB-Aktie im Plus: Milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm startet am 9. April
Ray Dalio warnt: Ein Bitcoin-Verbot ist "sehr wahrscheinlich"
Zur Rose-Aktie fällt: Zur Rose beantragt an GV neues Aktienkapital
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich drohen offenbar in britischem Bauskandal Schadenersatzzahlungen
Die ultimative Buffett-Aktie zieht an: Jetzt in Berkshire Hathaway einsteigen?
Roche bringt Test zur Bestimmung von Krebsarten auf den Markt - Aktie schwächelt
Relief-Aktie gibt nach: Relief Therapeutics-Mittel Aviptadil kommt in Phase-III-Studie des NIH
Moderna weist Berichte über Ausfall von Impfstofflieferungen zurück - Moderna-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Relief Therapeutics stellt Jan-Jaap Scherpbier als neuen Berater ein - Aktie dreht ins Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit