Crescita Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with FILLMED

Crescita to Distribute NCTF® and ART FILLER® Injectables in Canada

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) and (OTC US: CRRTF) ("Crescita" or the "Company"), a commercial dermatology company with manufacturing capabilities and a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Laboratoires FILLMED (formerly Laboratoires Filorga Medical, "FILLMED") for the exclusive distribution of the ART-FILLER® injectables range and New Cellular Treatment Factor® ("NCTF®") in Canada. FILLMED is a French aesthetic medicine company with expertise in developing aesthetic and cosmetic anti-ageing treatment solutions using hyaluronic acid.

The partnership with FILLMED will allow Crescita to expand its product offering in the medical aesthetic field with the addition of the hyaluronic acid ("HA") ART-Filler® injectables range and NCTF® 135 HA, a skin rejuvenation solution indicated primarily for the improvement of skin quality and fine lines and a global leader in its category.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by FILLMED, a highly-regarded global leader in the medical aesthetic space to launch and distribute their products in Canada," commented Serge Verreault, Crescita's President and CEO. "We are excited for the opportunity to expand our medical aesthetic portfolio in Canada and be the first to bring these high quality advanced HA serums and injectables to Canadian practitioners and consumers."

"We are delighted to start this new partnership with Crescita Therapeutics in Canada. This is the opportunity for us to expand our activities into North America and offer our high quality French-made products to Canadian doctors," commented Christophe Foucher, Fillmed's Chief Executive Officer. "We hope to write, together with Crescita, a successful new chapter of aesthetic medicine thanks to this collaboration."

The Company anticipates launching both products on the Canadian market following approval by Health Canada anticipated by late 2020 or early 2021.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with manufacturing capabilities and a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

Supported by a sales force covering Canada and executing its business to business to consumer marketing approach, Crescita sells its non-prescription products through spas, medispas and medical clinics. In addition, our brands and formulations are currently sold in the U.S. and certain Asian markets through international distributors as well as through a leading cross-border e-commerce channel in China.

Crescita developed a prescription product called Pliaglis® that utilizes our proprietary phase-changing topical cream Peel technology. Pliaglis is a topical local anaesthetic cream that provides safe and effective local dermal analgesia on intact skin prior to superficial dermatological procedures. The product is currently approved in over 25 different countries and sold by commercial partners in the U.S., Italy and Brazil.

Crescita also provides contract development and manufacturing services to several local and North American clients. Our contract development and manufacturing organization infrastructure allows Crescita to provide its clients with development and other support activities required to bring their products to market. Crescita has extensive expertise in product formulation and development, leveraging our patented transdermal delivery technologies, and specializes in manufacturing creams, liquids, gels ointments and serums. The Company operates out of a 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located in Laval, Québec that is compliant with current Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices and is regularly inspected by Health Canada.

About Filorga/FILLMED

FILLMED has designed, developed and marketed anti-aging products for aesthetic medicine professionals since 1978: for surgeons, dermatologists and aesthetic medicine practitioners. These products correct the signs of aging and improve skin quality. Over the years, NCTF® and ART FILLER® injectables ranges have become benchmark products for both practitioners and patients. They are distributed extensively in more than 60 different countries across the globe.

About NCTF® 135 HA

FILLMED NCTF® 135 HA is an injectable solution indicated for the rejuvenation of the skin, improvement of skin quality and fine lines. Since 1978, NCTF® (New Cellular Treatment Factor®) has been the undisputed leader in skin rejuvenation with over 3 million bottles sold in more than 50 countries. Comprising hyaluronic acid and revitalizing ingredients, NCTF® 135 HA is a hydration booster providing the essential ingredients for skin health. It slows and corrects age-related skin changes: dryness, dullness, uneven complexion, dilated pores and wrinkles.

About ART-FILLER®

ART FILLER® is an exclusive collection of 4 hyaluronic acid-based fillers designed to smooth out superficial-to-deep wrinkles, plump up the lips and create/restore the volumes and contours of the face. Each product of the range has been developed bearing in mind a precise treatment objective, thanks to four optimized textures tailored to match each injection site.

Developed, manufactured and launched in 2016 by Laboratoires FILLMED, the ART FILLER® range benefits from an innovation in R&D: the Tri-Hyal® technology. Made of non-animal origin hyaluronic acid, the gels feature a perfect equilibrium between free hyaluronic acid, long chains and very long chains hyaluronic acid. For an optimal injection experience, each product contains 0.3% lidocaine.

The high performance and the tolerance of ART FILLER® have been proven over an 18-month period through a unique study combining clinical evaluations and instrumental-based measurements. The ART FILLER® collection is to the practitioner what the palette is to an artist: a way to express his art.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "goals", "seek", "strategy", "future", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projected", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "likely", "occur", "be achieved" or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions regarding future events or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of this press release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements, and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to changes in the business or affairs of Crescita; the ability of Crescita's licensees to successfully market its products; competitive factors in the industries in which Crescita operates; relationships with customers, suppliers and licensees; changes in legal and regulatory requirements; foreign exchange and interest rates; prevailing economic conditions; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Crescita.

Additional factors that could cause Crescita's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risk factors included in Crescita's most recent Annual Information Form dated March 18, 2019 under the heading "Risks Factors", and as described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by Crescita with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Crescita's forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved.

