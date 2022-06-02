Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’553 0.5%  SPI 14’830 0.5%  Dow 33’248 1.3%  DAX 14’485 1.0%  Euro 1.0296 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’795 1.0%  Gold 1’869 1.2%  Bitcoin 29’033 1.2%  Dollar 0.9579 -0.5%  Öl 118.1 1.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
03.06.2022 00:44:00

CRES Statement on Announcement of the Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force's Climate Agenda

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Reams, president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), today released the following statement in response to the announcement of the first of the Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force's six part policy agenda:

(PRNewsfoto/Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions)

"Since its inception, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force, under the leadership of Rep. Garret Graves, has brought a needed conservative perspective and voice to America's clean energy and environmental policy. The release of the Task Force's six-part policy strategy underscores what is fundamental to conservative principles— invest in America, unlock American resources, lower costs for American families, enhance our national security, and reduce global emissions.

"While the Biden administration continues to stand in the way of domestic production, Americans are left with high prices at the gas pump and supermarket. And because these commodities are being produced in less carbon efficient nations, global emissions go up. Decreasing our nation's dependence on Russia and China and investing in U.S. innovation are the building blocks to a better America. It's time we cut away the Washington red tape that stifles American growth, hurts American families, and increases global emissions. The policies put forth by the Republican Climate Task Force aim to do just that."

CRES Forum's white paper series "Understanding the Facts"—which examines solutions to America's most critical energy and environment issues—aligns with many policy proposals included in the Task Force's climate agenda. 

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) engages Republican policymakers and the public about responsible, conservative solutions to address our nation's energy, economic, and environmental security while increasing America's competitive edge. For more information, visit https://cresenergy.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cres-statement-on-announcement-of-the-energy-climate-and-conservation-task-forces-climate-agenda-301560666.html

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

02.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp
02.06.22 Tesla will Grünheide erweitern
02.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
02.06.22 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
02.06.22 SMI gibt erneut nach
02.06.22 Weekly-Hits: Solactive Renewable Energy – Index Investieren in eine grüne Zukunft / Anheuser-Busch InBev – Kräftiger Renditeschluck
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
30.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.60% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’998.45 18.59 SSSMVU
Short 12’320.30 12.26 RSSM1U
Short 12’706.05 8.63 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’553.04 02.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’906.80 15.37 OSSM3U
Long 10’676.32 11.76 OSSM4U
Long 10’280.65 8.41 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst: Warum der Bitcoin-Kurs bald auf 11'500 US-Dollar abstürzen könnte
UBS-Aktie, Swiss Life-Aktie & Co.: Welche Schweizer Aktien bei steigenden Zinsen die besten Chancen bieten
Swissquote-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Regulierungsstelle der Schweizer Börse SIX beginnt Untersuchung gegen Swissquote
OPEC im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend tiefer
Santhera-Aktie letztlich fast zweistellig tiefer: Santhera verbessert Liquiditätslage durch Reduktion der Zahlungsverpflichtungen
Studie deckt zahlreiche Fälle von Insiderhandel bei Kryptowährungen auf
ZKB wird als bester Asset Manager im Nachhaltigkeitsbereich ausgezeichnet
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Plus: Moody's erhöht Holcim-Rating
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall erhält Munitionsauftrag - Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit starkem Wachstum
Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis fährt Geschäfte in der Ukraine langsam wieder hoch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit