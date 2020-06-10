Creighton University partners with DataTerrain for HCM reporting support

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataTerrain, a leader in Business Intelligence reporting solutions, has been selected by Creighton University to support their state-of-the-art Oracle HCM reporting and development strategy.

DataTerrain has over a decade of experience in planning, designing, development, tuning, and support of a variety of Business Intelligence tools. Specializing in reporting solutions, the DataTerrain team has in-depth, real-world expertise in Oracle HCM applications and reporting.

DataTerrain's Teck Support Services include both creation of new reports and trouble-shooting of existing reports. Their primary services are:



Designing and developing reports and dashboards

Ad-hoc reports creation

Enhancing and customizing existing reports

Diagnosing and resolving report issues

Ongoing BI support

Customers can engage in DataTerrain's Teck Support Services under a Fixed-cost basis for any type or number of reports. DataTerrain is committed to be ahead of customer BI needs, delivering state-of-the-art solutions to increase business productivity while reducing costs. Organizations can utilize our Teck Support Services to achieve these goals.

Creighton University expressed how pleased they were with DataTerrain's reports, Dashboard building efficiencies, knowledge base, and years of experience by issuing the following quote:

"Creighton University is pleased to partner with DataTerrain for HCM reporting, extracts, HDL and configuration assistance. DT's approach of a dedicated resource billed at an attractive fixed monthly cost keeps us on budget. If we need something outside our assigned resource's area of expertise, DataTerrain has a deep bench of in-house expertise upon which to draw. Highly recommended."

Please contact connect@dataterrain.com for more information.

About DataTerrain

DataTerrain is a Silicon Valley-based company focused on automated Business Intelligence reports/metadata migration solutions and Oracle HCM reporting solutions. DataTerrain's proprietary automated conversion solution helps customers convert reports across multiple BI technologies, preserving years of effort in designing the original reports. DataTerrain automated conversion service has been used by hundreds of customers across the globe. For more information visit http://www.dataterrain.com.

SOURCE DataTerrain Inc