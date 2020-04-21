Credit Suisse AG Announces That the Intraday Indicative Value of its VelocityShares™ 3x Long Crude Oil ETNs Was Equal to or Less Than Zero

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Suisse AG ("Credit Suisse") announced today that the intraday indicative value of its 3x Long Crude Oil ETNs (the "ETNs") was equal to or less than zero on April 21, 2020.

On April 21, 2020 the intraday indicative value of the ETNs was equal to or less than $0. As disclosed in the pricing supplement relating to the ETNs, because the intraday indicative value was equal to or less than $0, the closing indicative value of the ETNs on April 21, 2020, and on all future days, will be $0. Accordingly, because the amount of any payment due to holders at maturity, upon early redemption or upon acceleration is determined by reference to the closing indicative value of the ETNs, holders of the ETNs will not receive any payment on the ETNs.

Because the Closing Indicative Value of the ETNs will be $0 on April 21, 2020 and on all future days, investors who buy the ETNs at any time at any price above $0 will likely suffer a complete loss of their investment.

None of the other ETNs offered by Credit Suisse are affected by this announcement.

Title of ETN Ticker Symbol ETN CUSIP VelocityShares™ 3x Long Crude Oil ETNs linked to

the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Index ER due February 9,

2032 UWTIF 22539T316

